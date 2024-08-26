Gretchen Walsh Unpacks Her Olympic Debut and Looks Ahead To New Goals, a 54 100m Butterfly

Gretchen Walsh barely missed making the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team in Tokyo, but she made up for it at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, winning four medals. Gretchen had a lot of naysayers from outside of the United States. College swimming fans knew Gretchen was on a rapid rise after her 2024 NCAA DI Championships performance, arguably the greatest in history. International critics cried that her yards dominance would not translate into Olympic meters success.

In this interview Gretchen reveals that she was well-aware of her critics, merely another layer of stress on the run-up to Paris. She breaks down the difference between World Champs and Olympic stage pressure, and she recaps her entire Olympic schedule event by event. Looking ahead to LA2028, Gretchen has big goals, and one of them is to swim a 54 100 meter butterfly.

