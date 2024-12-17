2025 Total Performance Swim Camps at Kenyon College – Sign Up Today

We look forward to having you be a part of the #1 rated Swim Camp in the Country!
Our mission at TPSC is to encourage swimmers to exceed their expectations! Our staff is committed to every camper learning and growing as a swimmer and as a person. We believe a camp experience is important to youth development. We build upon our 40 plus years of swim camps and continue striving to provide the safest possible learning experience for every participant.
Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you have at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to TPSC in June 2025!
Dani Korman
Director – Total Performance Swim Camps
Summer 2025 Registration is OPEN!
Camps we are proud to offer:
– Elite Camps:
FL/BK Underwater (6/1-5)
Distance (6/1-5)
Breaststroke (6/8-12)
Sprint (6/8-12)
– Competitive Stroke Camp (6/6-9, 6/10-13, 6/15-18)
– Start and Turn Camp (6/13-15)
Open to any and all registrants restricted only by number, age, grade level, and gender
Be sure to check our FAQs for any discount codes that may apply!
Promo Codes MUST be used at time of purchase, refunds not available.
2025 TOTAL PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMPS AT KENYON COLLEGE
Ages Welcome: 10 – 18
Gender: All are welcome
Price: $450 for Day Camp, $625 for Overnight Camp
The Competitive Stroke Camp is a balanced curriculum emphasizing swimming efficiently, training effectively, working as a team and having fun. This holistic approach to becoming a better swimmer is at the essence of “Total Performance” and is one of the reasons swimmers find success with our camps. Training plans are different for older and younger campers, and further differentiated by training groups for a highly personalized experience.
Our campers receive small-group instruction in a low swimmer-to-coach environment, team and leadership building sessions, daily video analysis of strokes and classroom sessions. Most importantly, Total Performance campers have FUN – both in and out of the pool – with scavenger hunts, games and meeting new friends!
The camp accommodates both the novice and highly-trained swimmer (ages 10 – 18). Please note this is not a learn-to-swim camp. We recommend campers to have had at least one season of competitive swimming and know how to swim all four strokes.
Check in will be 12-2 pm on 6/15 and Check out will be at 11 am on 6/18
Ages Welcome: 10 – 18
Gender: All are welcome
Price: $300 for Day Camp, $425 for Overnight Camp
The Start and Turn Camp will focus on the details and skills necessary for open turns, flip turns, back to breast turns, backstroke starts, flat starts, and relay starts. There will also be a balanced curriculum emphasizing swimming efficiently, training effectively, working as a team and having fun. This holistic approach to becoming a better swimmer is at the essence of “Total Performance” and is one of the reasons swimmers find success with our camps. Training plans are different for older and younger campers, and further differentiated by training groups for a highly personalized experience.
Our campers receive small-group instruction in a low swimmer-to-coach environment, team and leadership building sessions, daily video analysis of strokes and classroom sessions. Most importantly, Total Performance campers have FUN both in and out of the pool!
The camp accommodates both the novice and highly-trained swimmer (ages 10 – 18). Please note this is not a learn-to-swim camp. We recommend campers to have had at least one season of competitive swimming and know how to swim all four strokes.
Check in will be 12-2 pm on 6/13 and Check out will be at 11 am on 6/15
Ages Welcome: 10 – 18
Gender: All are welcome
Price: $450 for Day Camp, $625 for Overnight Camp
The Competitive Stroke Camp is a balanced curriculum emphasizing swimming efficiently, training effectively, working as a team and having fun. This holistic approach to becoming a better swimmer is at the essence of “Total Performance” and is one of the reasons swimmers find success with our camps. Training plans are different for older and younger campers, and further differentiated by training groups for a highly personalized experience.
Our campers receive small-group instruction in a low swimmer-to-coach environment, team and leadership building sessions, daily video analysis of strokes and classroom sessions. Most importantly, Total Performance campers have FUN – both in and out of the pool – with scavenger hunts, games and meeting new friends!
The camp accommodates both the novice and highly-trained swimmer (ages 10 – 18). Please note this is not a learn-to-swim camp. We recommend campers to have had at least one season of competitive swimming and know how to swim all four strokes.
Check in will be 12-2 pm on 6/10 and Check out at 11 am on 6/13
Ages Welcome: 13 – 18
Gender: All are welcome
Price: $665 for Day Camp, $885 for Overnight Camp
Total Performance offers a unique camp experience designed specifically for sprint freestylers. The Elite Sprint Camp is a highly-technical, five day, overnight training program for swimmers ages 13-18 who excel in the sprint freestyle events. The camp introduces participants to the most up-to-date and prove methods for developing speed and power. The camp will also focus on specific drills, training methods and technical components of sprint freestyle.
*While the Elite Sprint Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 13-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster in the sprint freestyle events (based on National USA Swimming time standards). The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists.
Ages Welcome: 13 – 18
Gender: All are welcome
Price: $665 for Day Camp, $885 for Overnight Camp
Total Performance offers a unique camp experience designed specifically for breaststrokers. The Elite Breaststroke Camp is a highly-technical, five day, overnight training program for campers ages 13-18. The camp helps accomplished breaststrokers develop an even better understanding of the nuances and techniques of this complex stroke. Swimmers work on all aspects of breaststroke from the kick, turns, and pullouts, to the utilization of the underwater dolphin kick.
*While the Elite Breaststroke Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 13-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster (based on National USA Swimming time standards). The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists.
Ages Welcome: 10 – 18
Gender: All are welcome
Price: $450 for Day Camp, $625 for Overnight Camp
Description:
The Competitive Stroke Camp is a balanced curriculum emphasizing swimming efficiently, training effectively, working as a team and having fun. This holistic approach to becoming a better swimmer is at the essence of “Total Performance” and is one of the reasons swimmers find success with our camps. Training plans are different for older and younger campers, and further differentiated by training groups for a highly personalized experience.
Our campers receive small-group instruction in a low swimmer-to-coach environment, team and leadership building sessions, daily video analysis of strokes and classroom sessions. Most importantly, Total Performance campers have FUN – both in and out of the pool – with scavenger hunts, games and meeting new friends!
The camp accommodates both the novice and highly-trained swimmer (ages 10 – 18). Please note this is not a learn-to-swim camp. We recommend campers to have had at least one season of competitive swimming and know how to swim all four strokes.
Check in will be from 12-2 pm on 6/6 and Check out at 11 am on 6/9
Ages Welcome: 13 – 18
Gender: All are welcome
Price: $665 for Day Camp, $885 for Overnight Camp
As an elite-level butterflier or backstroker, Total Performance provides an intensive five-day, overnight training program focusing on the most profound development of the last quarter century in the sport of competitive swimming – the underwater dolphin kick – or what has been called the “5th stroke.” A critical element to one’s success in butterfly and backstroke is becoming more effective in generating speed & efficiency underwater. Challenging practice sessions focus on the latest in butterfly/backstroke technique and race strategy. During the week you will be tested in a dozen different areas that contribute to success as a flyer or backstroker.
*While the Elite Fly/Back Underwater Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 13-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster (based on National USA Swimming time standards). The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists.
Ages Welcome: 14 – 18
Gender: All are welcome
Price: $665 for Day Camp, $885 for Overnight Camp
A specialized program for the distance swimmer (ages 14-18), this five-day overnight camp provides Elite-level coaching, race-specific strategy, and attention to technique for distance swimmers. A highly requested camp, the Elite Distance Camp’s unique programming focuses on race technique, philosophies for creating effective race strategies, “breaking down” distance races to learn from personal best performances, and also dryland training specifically designed for the distance swimmer.
*While the Elite Distance Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 14-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster (based on National USA Swimming time standards). The majority of swimmers who attend our Elite Camps are high school state qualifiers and even finalists.
