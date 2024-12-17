2025 Total Performance Swim Camps at Kenyon College – Sign Up Today

We look forward to having you be a part of the #1 rated Swim Camp in the Country!

Our mission at TPSC is to encourage swimmers to exceed their expectations! Our staff is committed to every camper learning and growing as a swimmer and as a person. We believe a camp experience is important to youth development. We build upon our 40 plus years of swim camps and continue striving to provide the safest possible learning experience for every participant.

Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you have at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to TPSC in June 2025!

Dani Korman

Director – Total Performance Swim Camps

Summer 2025 Registration is OPEN!

Camps we are proud to offer:

– Elite Camps:

FL/BK Underwater (6/1-5)

Distance (6/1-5)

Breaststroke (6/8-12)

Sprint (6/8-12)

– Competitive Stroke Camp (6/6-9, 6/10-13, 6/15-18)

– Start and Turn Camp (6/13-15)

