2025 Total Performance Swim Camps at Kenyon College – Sign Up Today

2025 TOTAL PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMPS AT KENYON COLLEGE

Our mission at TPSC is to encourage swimmers to exceed their expectations! Our staff is committed to every camper learning and growing as a swimmer and as a person. We believe a camp experience is important to youth development. We build upon our 40 plus years of swim camps and continue striving to provide the safest possible learning experience for every participant.

Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you have at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to TPSC in June 2025!

Dani Korman

Director – Total Performance Swim Camps

Camps we are proud to offer:

– Elite Camps:

FL/BK Underwater (6/1-5)

Distance (6/1-5)

Breaststroke (6/8-12)

Sprint (6/8-12)

– Competitive Stroke Camp (6/6-9, 6/10-13, 6/15-18)

– Start and Turn Camp (6/13-15)

Open to any and all registrants restricted only by number, age, grade level, and gender

Competitive Stroke Camp 3

 6/15/25 – 6/18/25
 Gambier, OH
Overnight Camp Registration
$625.00
$625.00
Day Camp Registration
$450.00
$450.00
Start and Turn Camp

 6/13/25 – 6/15/25
 Gambier, OH
Overnight Camp Registration
$425.00
$425.00
Day Camp Registration
$300.00
$300.00
Competitive Stroke Camp 2

 6/10/25 – 6/13/25
 Gambier, OH
Overnight Camp Registration
$625.00
$625.00
Day Camp Registration
$450.00
$450.00
Elite Sprint Camp

 6/8/25 – 6/12/25
 Gambier, OH
Overnight Camp Registration
$885.00
$885.00
Day Camp Registration
$665.00
$665.00
Elite Breaststroke Camp

 6/8/25 – 6/12/25
 Gambier, OH
Overnight Camp Registration
$885.00
$885.00
Day Camp Registration
$665.00
$665.00
Competitive Stroke Camp 1

 6/6/25 – 6/9/25
 Gambier, OH
Overnight Camp Registration
$625.00
$625.00
Day Camp Registration
$450.00
$450.00
Elite Fly and Back Camp

 6/1/25 – 6/5/25
 Gambier, OH
Overnight Camp Registration
$885.00
$885.00
Day Camp Registration
$665.00
$665.00
Elite Distance Camp

 6/1/25 – 6/5/25
 Gambier, OH
Overnight Camp Registration
$885.00
$885.00
Day Camp Registration
$665.00
$665.00
