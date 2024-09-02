Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel Would Like To Do Rowdy Gaines’ NBC Job

If you were the NBC sports czar and you could create your own team of talent for swimming’s TV coverage, who would make the cut and what roles would they fill?
10-time Olympic swimming medalist Caeleb Dressel is trying to determine his future in the sport since he completed competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He’s weighing whether or not to compete through LA2028.
If he retires — and that’s a big “if” — one of the jobs Caeleb would like to do is Rowdy’s. Caeleb would love to be a sports analyst for NBC’s Olympic coverage. Caeleb would, in fact, like to be a swimming TV analyst for the SEC, NCAA, U.S. Nationals, Pan Pacific, and World Championships. He’d like to do it all.
Caeleb’s timing might be perfect. 3-time Olympic swimming medalist and U.S. swimming’s longtime TV analyst Rowdy Gaines has announced he is retiring after the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
I think Caeleb would be great at this. He’s been doing it on and off for years with his youtube video series “Dressel Dissects,” and a lot of swim fans love it. What do you think? Would you like to see Caeleb in the announcer’s booth?
Michael Phelps and Elizabeth Beisel have been in the NBC booth more and more, but Phelps’ role appears to be more upstairs, meaning the in-studio debrief moments from the icon. BBC did this with Ian Thorpe on and off with great success. That might Phelps’ role, more of a starring role for the Olympic platform overall. Beisel’s strength appears to be on deck, and she has expressed that she likes that direct interaction with talent at events.
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
I think he could get there. It takes a lot of practice to get good at the banter and story telling that is needed. One thing he could do to gain experience is to start a podcast. Get guests, get good at interviewing, get better at telling what you’re trying to say in any manner of length needed. That’s the easiest way to get experience while still training as he could do it with literally 20 of his world class caliber teammates. Video it, post it on youtube and get better on camera
Dressel/Beisel in the booth would go crazy. His whole demeanor changed in the interview when he realized Rowdy was retiring after 2028 when Caeleb will most likely retire from swimming.
…rowdy’s retiring from NBC. Not sure if he’s retiring from all analyst work…but we can ask him. At the end of the day, I’m 100% certain Rowdy will mentor anyone who takes over his seat. He’s that type of guy. (Naber had it before him, and Naber mentored Rowdy.)
Even better
The “Dressel Dissects” vids were fascinating, in depth studies by a swimmer who truly appreciates the nuance of the sport, nothing could make it clearer Caeleb is totally unqualified to deliver a full race anecdote about how he’s known the American in lane 1’s dad since grade school and they’re a great family.
…everyone starts their TV gig green. Some have experience on smaller platforms but traditionally NBC, BBC, CBC, bring in a former medalist and work with them for years. Rowdy actually started with NBC in 1992. He wasn’t on the main primetime telecast, but he did work that OGs for NBC. He started the primetime gig at the 1996 OG in Atlanta (with Summer Sanders). Being fair, he didn’t hit his stride until the 2000 OGs. Like anything else, it takes time/experience to do any gig.