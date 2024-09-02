Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel Would Like To Do Rowdy Gaines’ NBC Job

If you were the NBC sports czar and you could create your own team of talent for swimming’s TV coverage, who would make the cut and what roles would they fill?

10-time Olympic swimming medalist Caeleb Dressel is trying to determine his future in the sport since he completed competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He’s weighing whether or not to compete through LA2028.

If he retires — and that’s a big “if” — one of the jobs Caeleb would like to do is Rowdy’s. Caeleb would love to be a sports analyst for NBC’s Olympic coverage. Caeleb would, in fact, like to be a swimming TV analyst for the SEC, NCAA, U.S. Nationals, Pan Pacific, and World Championships. He’d like to do it all.

Caeleb’s timing might be perfect. 3-time Olympic swimming medalist and U.S. swimming’s longtime TV analyst Rowdy Gaines has announced he is retiring after the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

I think Caeleb would be great at this. He’s been doing it on and off for years with his youtube video series “Dressel Dissects,” and a lot of swim fans love it. What do you think? Would you like to see Caeleb in the announcer’s booth?

Michael Phelps and Elizabeth Beisel have been in the NBC booth more and more, but Phelps’ role appears to be more upstairs, meaning the in-studio debrief moments from the icon. BBC did this with Ian Thorpe on and off with great success. That might Phelps’ role, more of a starring role for the Olympic platform overall. Beisel’s strength appears to be on deck, and she has expressed that she likes that direct interaction with talent at events.

If you were the NBC sports czar and you could create your own team of talent for swimming’s TV coverage, who would make the cut and what roles would they fill?

Follow Caeleb Dressel on Instagram here.

Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram here.

RECENT SWIMSWAM VIDEOS

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.