World Juniors Finalist Sylvia Statkevicius Signs With Florida for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sylvia Statkevicius, who lives in Mississauga, Ontario, and trains with Etobicoke Swimming, is a confirmed University of Florida signee for 2025-26. At the time of her verbal commitment, she posted:

“I am so so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida!! i want to thank my family, friends and everyone at UF for making this decision so easy for me 🩷 GO GATORS!! 🐊🐊🐊

Statkevicius lives and swims in Canada but represents Lithuania internationally. As such, she competed at the 2024 European Junior Championships last July where she finaled in the 200 free and made semis in the 50 free and 100 free. She placed 5th in the 200 (2:00.26), 11th in the 100 (55.95), and 13th in the 50 (25.86). At the Canadian Championships a few weeks later, she won the 200 free (2:00.31) and was runner-up in the 50 free (25.82) and 100 free (55.27, a PB). She also competed in the 100 back and placed 13th with a PB of 1:05.16.

Most recently, Statkevicius earned a pair of silver medals (50/200 free) and a bronze (100 free) at the 2025 Canadian Open, putting up times of 25.84/55.73/1:59.58. Her freestyle speed will be a big boost to Florida, whose top freestyler, Bella Sims, is in the transfer portal and is not expected to return to Gainesville. Sims put up times of 21.90/ 36.53/ 1:42.55 in the sprint freestyles last season. Addison Reese, the next-fastest 50 (22.39) and 100 (48.48) freestyler on the Gators’ roster, was only a freshman last season. Sophomore Lainy Kruger (49.29/1:43.64) should still be there as well.

It took 21.89/47.88/1:44.18 to final in the 50, 100, and 200 free individual events at NCAAs this year.

Statkevicius will join the Florida class of 2029 with swimmers Grace Rabb, Lilla Bognar, Lynsey Bowen, and Zuri Ferguson and diver Ava Brinkman.

Best LCM times (converted):

200 free – 1:59.58 (1:44.84)

100 free – 55.27 (48.35)

50 free – 25.65 (22.38)

