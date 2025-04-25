Guilherme Basseto Puts Up Lifetime Best To Take 50 Back At Brazilian Championships

2025 MARIA LENK TROPHY/BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day four of the 2025 Maria Lenk Trophy/Brazilian Swimming Championships brought about additional World Championships qualifying times on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Already a qualifier in the 400m free, Gabrielle Roncatto will now also participate in the women’s 1500m freestyle in Singapore.

26-year-old Roncatto stopped the clock at a time of 16:19.82 for gold as the sole swimmer under the 16:20 barrier.

That checked in as a monster lifetime best, easily overtaking the 16:36.97 she put up at the 2023 edition of this competition.

Not only did she clear the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 16:24.56 needed to make the grade for the World Championships, but her performance rendered her Brazil’s 3rd-fastest female in history in this grueling event.

Joining her in qualifying for Worlds was runner-up Letitia Romao who hit a time of 16:21.26 for silver. That was a big-time PB for her as well, surpassing the 16:35.20 logged at last year’s Olympic Trials.

Bronze went ot Beatriz Dizotti who touched in 16:50.29, well outside her lifetime best and Brazilian national record of 16:01.95 notched at the 2023 World Championships.

On the men’s side, 28-year-old Guilherme Basseto clinched gold in a time of 24.61, handily defeating his competitors in the sole sub-25-second result.

Basseto’s performance was well under the ‘A’ cut of 25.11 to qualify for the World Championships, maintaining his position as the 3rd-swiftest Brazilian 50m back swimmer in history.

Post-race, Basseto told the Brazilian Swimming Federation, “It was a great time, which I honestly didn’t expect.

“The news about the inclusion of the 50m medley events [to the Olympic Games] was very recent, so my preparation was all for the 100m backstroke.

“It was a pleasant surprise and I’m going to dedicate myself a lot to get a better position in this World Championships and, who knows, beat the South American record.”

Additional Notes

Visiting Australian Sam Short completed his trifecta of freestyle victories, winning the men’s 800m free in 7:48.66. That was outside his season-best of 7:45.02 put up at the Pro Swim Series in Westmont last month to rank 5th in the world. Here in Brazil, the 21-year-old Olympic finalist already topped the 200m and 400m free podiums. Guilherme Costa was the fastest Brazilian in the 8free final, registering 7:54.79.

Julia Goes won the women's 50m backstroke in 28.84, falling short of the 'A' standard of 28.22.

won the women’s 50m backstroke in 28.84, falling short of the ‘A’ standard of 28.22. The women’s 200m breast saw Gabrielle Assis Da Silva capture gold in 2:26.48 as the sole competitor to delve under the 2:30 barrier.

capture gold in 2:26.48 as the sole competitor to delve under the 2:30 barrier. Caio Pumputis, already the 100m breast victor here, doubled up with a 200m breast gold medal in 2:13.51.

Brazilian World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 4