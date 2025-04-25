Guilherme Basseto Puts Up Lifetime Best To Take 50 Back At Brazilian Championships

2025 MARIA LENK TROPHY/BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, April 21st – Sunday, April 26th
- Flamengo Pool, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- LCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Entries
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream
Day four of the 2025 Maria Lenk Trophy/Brazilian Swimming Championships brought about additional World Championships qualifying times on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Already a qualifier in the 400m free, Gabrielle Roncatto will now also participate in the women’s 1500m freestyle in Singapore.
26-year-old Roncatto stopped the clock at a time of 16:19.82 for gold as the sole swimmer under the 16:20 barrier.
That checked in as a monster lifetime best, easily overtaking the 16:36.97 she put up at the 2023 edition of this competition.
Not only did she clear the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 16:24.56 needed to make the grade for the World Championships, but her performance rendered her Brazil’s 3rd-fastest female in history in this grueling event.
Joining her in qualifying for Worlds was runner-up Letitia Romao who hit a time of 16:21.26 for silver. That was a big-time PB for her as well, surpassing the 16:35.20 logged at last year’s Olympic Trials.
Bronze went ot Beatriz Dizotti who touched in 16:50.29, well outside her lifetime best and Brazilian national record of 16:01.95 notched at the 2023 World Championships.
On the men’s side, 28-year-old Guilherme Basseto clinched gold in a time of 24.61, handily defeating his competitors in the sole sub-25-second result.
Basseto’s performance was well under the ‘A’ cut of 25.11 to qualify for the World Championships, maintaining his position as the 3rd-swiftest Brazilian 50m back swimmer in history.
Post-race, Basseto told the Brazilian Swimming Federation, “It was a great time, which I honestly didn’t expect.
“The news about the inclusion of the 50m medley events [to the Olympic Games] was very recent, so my preparation was all for the 100m backstroke.
“It was a pleasant surprise and I’m going to dedicate myself a lot to get a better position in this World Championships and, who knows, beat the South American record.”
Additional Notes
- Visiting Australian Sam Short completed his trifecta of freestyle victories, winning the men’s 800m free in 7:48.66. That was outside his season-best of 7:45.02 put up at the Pro Swim Series in Westmont last month to rank 5th in the world. Here in Brazil, the 21-year-old Olympic finalist already topped the 200m and 400m free podiums. Guilherme Costa was the fastest Brazilian in the 8free final, registering 7:54.79.
- Julia Goes won the women’s 50m backstroke in 28.84, falling short of the ‘A’ standard of 28.22.
- The women’s 200m breast saw Gabrielle Assis Da Silva capture gold in 2:26.48 as the sole competitor to delve under the 2:30 barrier.
- Caio Pumputis, already the 100m breast victor here, doubled up with a 200m breast gold medal in 2:13.51.
Brazilian World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 4
- Maria Fernanda Costa – women’s 400m free, 200m free
- Gabrielle Roncatto – women’s 400m free
- Guilherme Costa – men’s 400m free
- Stephan Steverink – men’s 400m free
- Stephanie Balduccini – women’s 200m free, 100m free
- Gui Caribe – men’s 100m free
- Joao Gomes, Jr. – men’s 50m breast
21.46 Caribe!!