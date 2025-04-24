39-Year-Old Brazilian Joao Gomes Jr Qualifies For Singapore In 50 Breast

2025 MARIA LENK TROPHY/BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2025 Maria Lenk Trophy/Brazilian Swimming Championships brought the heat, with the men’s and women’s 100m freestyle races lighting up the Flemengo Pool.

Gui Caribe ripped a monster lifetime best of 47.10 to rank #1 in the world this season and become the #10 performer ever in the event.

He beat the domestic field by a large margin, with Marcelo Chierighini touching in 48.38 for silver while Vinicius Assuncao rounded out the podium in 48.67.

Only Caribe cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 48.34 needed to qualify for the World Championships, while 34-year-old Chierghini fell just .04 shy of the benchmark.

You can read more about Caribe’s head-turning outing and see the race video here.

The women’s edition of the 100m free saw 20-year-old Stephanie Balduccini scorch a new Brazilian and South American record of 53.87.

Entering this competition, no Brazilian woman had ever been under the 54-second barrier, but Balduccini split 26.13/27.74 to grab the gold over a second ahead of the pack. This is the second individual event in which Balduccini qualified for the World Championships. She earlier hit a time of 1:56.43 to make the squad in the 200m free.

You can read more about Balduccin’s new record here.

The additional World Championships qualifier on day three came in the men’s 50m breast where 39-year-old veteran Joao Gomes, Jr. posted a winning effort of 27.23 to get the job done.

The 50’s of breast, fly and back now hold increased significance since these events have been added to the 2028 Olympic Games program. We’re likely to see men and women extend their careers by focusing on these rapid-fire races.

Gomes’ time dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 27.33 to make the Singapore grade and the seasoned swimmer was the only man to do so.

Henrique Fonseca settled for silver in 27.86 followed by John Garcia who clocked 27.94 for bronze.

Gomes has been as fast as 26.42 in his career, a time he put on the books in 2019 to rank as Brazil’s #2 performer of all time.

Additional Notes

Gabrielle Assis Da Silva won the women’s 50m breast in 31.98, getting the edge over Manuela Sega by just .01. Mercedes Salazar rounded out the podium in 32.08.

Gabrielle Roncatto touched first in the women's 400m IM, earning the top spot in 4:50.80.

Brandonn Almeida struck gold in the men's 400m IM, registering 4:18.08 to come within striking distance of the 'A' cut of 4:17.48. Stephan Steverink, already qualified in the men's 400m free, was also under 4:20 in 4:19.17 while William Kanzler hit 4:22.10 for the bronze.

Brazilian World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 3