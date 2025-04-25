Freestyle & Butterfly Specialist London Rising Commits To Arizona State For Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

London Rising of Adrian, Michigan has announced his commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University, starting in the fall of 2026. Rising trains year-round with Greater Toledo Aquatic Club and attends Adrian High School.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University. I would like to give thanks to my parents, sister, teammates, as well as Brent Ransom, Keri Buff, and the rest of the coaching staff at Greater Toledo Aquatic Club for helping me achieve my goal of swimming at a collegiate level. I would like to thank Coach Behm, Coach Hirka, and the rest of the Arizona State staff who have provided me this incredible opportunity. Forks Up!

Rising, primarily a freestyle and butterfly specialist, swam at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East in five events, with his highest placement coming in the 100 fly, where he finished 10th in a best time of 47.43. He was also 15th in the 100 free (44.38), 17th in the 50 free (20.22), and 22nd in the 200 IM (1:48.37), all of which were lifetime bests. He notched a personal record of 1:39.32 in the prelims of the 200 free, finishing 41st—his only event where he missed out on a finals swim.

The Greater Toledo Aquatic Club swimmer recently wrapped up his short course season at the NCSA Spring Championship, where his top finish came in the 50 fly, which is not an individual event at the collegiate level, where he clocked a personal best of 21.68 to place 4th. He also shattered his previous best in the 200 free, dropping from 1:39.32 to 1:36.70 to touch 6th. In the 50 free, he hit the wall 7th with a time of 20.19, clipping his Winter Juniors mark by 0.03. He also posted a 44.59 in the 100 free to finish 7th, narrowly missing his career best.

Top SCY Times:

50 Freestyle: 20.19

100 Freestyle: 44.38

200 Freestyle: 1:36.70

100 Butterfly: 47.43

Arizona State just wrapped up their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference and has established itself as the new superpower, winning by over 600 points ahead of 2nd-place University of Arizona. This came after Texas left for the Southeastern Conference following last season. The Sun Devils secured a 6th place finish at the NCAA Championships last month after capturing the overall title during the 2023-24 season.

The Big 12 Championships feature ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ finals, and Rising’s 100 fly time of 47.34 would have earned him a spot in the ‘B’ final this past season, as 47.35 ranked 16th after prelims. Additionally, he has scoring potential in the 200 free, where his best of 1:36.70 would have placed him 21st after the morning heats, earning a spot in the ‘C’ final. His best times in the 50 free and 200 IM would have left him just outside the top 24, as it took 20.08 and 1:48.08, respectively, to earn second swims.

Rising joins Jack Wroblewsi, Caleb Kattau, Jack Culberson, Brennen O’Neil, Henry Lyness, and Onur Oksuz as a member of ASU’s class of 2030.

