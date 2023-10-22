Versatile Grace Rabb, #16 in the Class of 2025, Verbally Commits to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Grace Rabb from Chaska, Minnesota, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am extremely blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athlete and academic career at the University of Florida! All glory to God and my Savior Jesus! Thanks to my amazing family for supporting and loving me unconditionally, to all my coaches over the years, especially Coach Kate, and to the Florida swimming coaches and team for this amazing opportunity! Go gators! 🐊🧡💙”

Rabb is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Andover High School. She swims year-round for the club team Aquajets Swim Team and is a standout back/breast/IMer with an Olympic Trials cut in the 100 back and U.S. Open cuts in the 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. We have ranked her #16 on the Way Too Early list of girls recruits from the high school class of 2025.

At Winter Juniors West last December, she placed 4th in the 100 back (52.79), 13th in the 200 back (1:57.53), 8th in the 200 breast (2:15.33), and 5th in the 200 IM (1:58.73). All were best times. In March, she competed at NCSA Spring Championships and improved on her times in the 50/100/200 backstroke (24.73/52.78/1:55.84), 100/200 breaststroke (1:01.57/2:11.06), 400 IM (4:17.25), 50 free (23.62), and 50 fly (24.48). She placed top-8 in the 200 breast (3rd), 100 back (5th), 200 back (5th), 100 breast (7th), 200 IM (7th), and 400 IM (8th).

Rabb will join Lynsey Bowen in the Gators’ class of 2029. She will overlap a year in the NCAA with her brother Noah Rabb, currently a sophomore on the men’s team at Division II’s Oklahoma Christian.

Her unusual combination of 200 back/200 breast could make her an outstanding 400 IMer at Florida, maybe a bit in the image of Elizabeth Beisel. Already, her 100 back time –only one of three sub-53s in the class– would have ranked among the 3 fastest on the Florida roster last year. She would have had the 2nd-fastest 200 breast, 3rd-fastest 100 breast, and 4th 200 back.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 52.78

200 back – 1:55.84

200 breast – 2:11.06

100 breast – 1:01.57

200 IM – 1:58.73

100 fly – 54.43

400 IM – 4:17.25

