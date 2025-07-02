HM Ranked Recruit For 2024 Brady Johnson Transferring From Arizona State to Mizzou

Honorable mention ranked recruit in the high school class of 2024 Brady Johnson will transfer to Mizzou for the 2025-2026 season. Johnson spent his freshman season at Arizona State.

Johnson will return closer to home as he is from Illinois. He swam for FMC Aquatic Club during his club days and attended West Chicago Community High School.

Johnson arrived at ASU this past fall and only swam in three dual meets for the Sun Devils. His last meet was the tri-meet with Cal and Stanford in November.

His personal best times are all from high school. His best times in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back are all from the Illinois High School State meet in February 2024.

Johnson’s Best SCY Times:

50 free: 20.24

100 free: 43.15

100 back: 46.65

200 back: 1:42.69

100 breast: 53.39

The Missouri men finished finsihed 10th out of 11 teams at the 2025 SEC Championships. Diver Collier Dyer led the way with 53 individual points. Grant Bochenski led the way in the pool with 27 points including a 9th place finish in the 100 back (45.71). Bochenski just finished his senior season so Johnson arrives at the perfect time for the backstroke group.

Based on his best times, Johnson has the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level. His best time in the 100 and 200 backstrokes would have made the ‘C’ final. Johnson also has the potential to fill in the backstroke spot in the medley relay as Bochenski was the only swimmer sub-47.

Johnson will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2028. The Missouri men had 13 freshman on their roster this past season.