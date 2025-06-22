Columbia Adds U.S. Open Qualifier Ethan Zhang for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ethan Zhang from Carmel, Indiana, will join the Columbia University men’s swimming and diving team this fall.

Zhang swam for Carmel High School and contributed to Carmel’s 11th straight Indiana High School State Championship with a 3rd-place finish in the 200 free (1:38.20) and a 7th in the 100 free (45.94). Those were big improvements from 2024, when he was 5th in the 200 (1:40.76) and 14th in the 100 (47.15).

Outside of high school, Zhang represents Carmel Swim Club and focuses mainly on mid-distance freestyle and breaststroke. At 2024 Winter Juniors East, he competed in the 100/200/500 free and 200 breast. He finaled in the 200 free (24th) and left the meet with new PBs in the 200 free (1:38.06 leading off Carmel’s 800 free relay) and 500 free (4:29.84).

A month later, at the CSC Winter Invititational, he improved his lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.95), 100 back (56.36), 100 breast (58.23), 200 breast (2:05.73), and 200 IM (1:54.86).

He kicked off long course season at 2025 Indy Sectionals in March, jumping right in with PBs in the 50 free (24.70), 100 breast (1:07.97), and 200 breast (2:25.33).

Best SCY times:

100 free – 45.57

200 free – 1:38.06

500 free – 4:29.84

200 breast – 2:05.73

100 breast – 58.23

Zhang will join the Lions’ class of 2029 with Brian Lee, Derek Hitchens, Jason Wang, and Nathan Jacobbe. His best 200 free time would have scored in the “C” final at the 2025 Ivy League Men’s Championships. It took 44.19/4:25.44 in the 100/500 free and 57.16/1:59.49 in the 100/200 breast to get a second swim at the conference meet.

