Columbia Adds Versatile IMer Nathan Jacobbe for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Jacobbe, a senior at Allen High School in Allen, Texas, has committed to swim and study at Columbia University in the City of New York.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to Columbia University. I want to thank my coaches, friends, and parents for their support. A special thanks to Coach Brent Mitchell, who has pushed me to become the swimmer I am today. Thank you to Coach Jim and Coach Gustavo for the opportunity and your belief in me. Go Lions!”

Jacobbe wrapped up his prep career in February at the 2025 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He earned a lifetime best in the 200 IM final, where he finished 10th with 1:50.66. As a junior at the 2024 6A state meet, he placed 15th in both the 200 IM (1:53.14) and 500 free (4:38.75).

Jacobbe has swum year-round with Metroplex Aquatics since 2022. During his senior year in high school, he dropped time in the 100/200 back and 200 fly (Southern Zones Spring Sectionals), 200 IM (UIL 6A States), 400 IM (Winter Juniors West), and 100 fly (COR Senior Meet). At Winter Juniors, he competed in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM and finaled in the 4IM (16th).

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 3:52.95

200 IM – 1:50.66

200 fly – 1:49.03

200 back – 1:51.72

200 breast – 2:11.21

1000 free – 9:27.71

500 free – 4:34.45

He will join the Columbia class of 2029 with Brian Lee, Derek Hitchens, Ethan Zhang, and Jason Wang. His 400 IM time would have been within .8 of Columbia’s fastest performer last year, and it would have earned him a spot in the “B” final at the 2025 Ivy League Men’s Championships. He also would have scored in the “C” finals of the 200 fly. It took 1:47.49 to get a second swim in the 200 IM, 1:49.43 in the 200 back, 1:59.49 in the 200 breast, and 4:25.44 in the 500 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.