Georgia Tech Adds Miles Simon To Coaching Staff As Assistant Coach

Georgia Tech has announced the addition of Miles Simon to its staff for the upcoming season. Simon joins the team as an assistant coach.

“We’re excited to welcome Miles Simon to the Georgia Tech Swimming and Diving staff as an assistant coach,” said Head Swimming and Diving Coach John Ames. “Miles brings a unique combination of elite-level swimming experience and academic excellence. His passion, knowledge, and drive will make an immediate impact on our student-athletes and our program as a whole.”

Simon arrives at Georgia Tech after finishing his collegiate career with Georgia. Simon spent his undergraduate career at Howard University in Washington DC before using his fifth year at Georgia.

During his time at Howard, Simon was named a captain and led the team to a team title at the 2023 Northeast Conference (NEC) Championship. He was named Most Outstanding Swimmer of the meet after he won conference titles in the 100 back (47.80), 200 back (1:46.35), and 200 IM (1:46.80).

Transferring to Georgia for his fifth year, Simon finished his collegiate career at the 2024 NCAA Championships. He swam on Georgia’s 200 free relay splitting a 19.12 helping the relay to a 15th place finish. Simon swam through 2024 US Olympic Trials where he was 53rd in the 50 free (22.88) and most recently competed in the US Open in December. He was 4th in the 50 free in a 19.74.

While at Georgia, he interned with the strength and conditioning department. He graduated from Howard with a undergraduate degree in psychology and earned a master’s degree from Georgia in kinesiology.

The Georgia Tech women finished 13th and the men finished 9th at the 2025 ACC Championships. The team’s staff looks different for this upcoming season after head coach Courtney Shealy Hart resigned after 15 seasons with the Yellowjackets right before the start of the school year to “pursue a new professional opportunity outside of sports.” Head Diving Coach John Ames was named the new head coach of both swimming and diving in February. Since then, the program has brought back Melanie Margalis Fink from SMU as an assistant coach.

In addition to coaching changes, the team has also seen a size reduction in its roster. This past season, 34 men and 36 women appeared on the roster. As of today, only 16 men and 22 women appear on the roster for the upcoming season.