Olympic Gold Medalist Melanie Margalis Fink Returns to Georgia Tech as an Assistant Swim Coach

Melanie Margalis Fink, an Olympic gold medalist, NCAA champion and 17-time all-American, has returned to Georgia Tech’s swimming and diving program as assistant coach, Georgia Tech head coach John Ames announced on Thursday.

Georgia Tech has seen a lot of turnover in their staff this offseason, with only Ames (who coaches the divers) and Iago Moussalem currently listed as paid assistant coaches.

“We are thrilled to welcome Melanie Fink back to the Georgia Tech swimming and diving family,” Ames said. “As an accomplished Olympian and seasoned competitor at the highest levels of our sport, Melanie brings a wealth of experience, insight and passion to our program. Her return to The Flats is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to learn from one of the best.”

Temarie Tomley is looking for a new job, while Arilson Soares da Silva, who led the swimming program through Ames’ interim year last season, has taken a job at Auburn.

Margalis Fink, 33, won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA as a prelims swimmer on the American 800 free relay.

She also has three Long Course World Championship medals, all on relays, and seven Short Course World Championship medals. The latter includes individual silvers in the 200 IM and 400 IM in 2018 and individual bronzes in each as well from other years.

Her last major meet was the 2022 US International Team Trials, where she placed 14th in the 200 IM.

Margalis Fink has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the women’s program at another ACC school: SMU. The ACC, more than most conferences, has a strong cross-school hiring history in swimming & diving.

Margalis swam collegiately at the University of Georgia nearby.

She is married to fellow Olympian Nic Fink, and the two had their first child in 2024. Nic, 31, won a silver medal in the 100 breaststroke at the Paris Olympics, along with gold in the mixed medley relay and silver in the men’s medley relay.

Nic has not raced since the Olympic Games and has not made any formal announcement about his future in the sport. Away from the pool, he works as an engineer at Quanta Utility Engineering Services that is based in Atlanta, near Georgia Tech.

The Georgia Tech women finished 13th and the men finished 9th at last year’s ACC Championship meet. The program is in a state of flux with unconfirmed rumors of a dramatic roster reduction in excess of what is required by the still-unfinalized House settlement.

Margalis Fink’s Bio, Courtesy Georgia Tech

Collegiately, Margalis Fink was a 17-time all-American at Georgia, where she helped lead UGA to national championships in 2013 and 2014. She was a key member of both teams, earning all-America honors in the 200 breast, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay in 2013, while placing second in the 200 IM, third in the 400 IM and 400 medley relay and fourth in the 200 breast and 400 free relay in 2014.

“Coming back to Atlanta feels like coming home. I’m grateful to John for the opportunity to rejoin Georgia Tech swimming and diving,” Margalis Fink said. “Training and competing in a pool that once hosted the Olympic Games adds something special to every practice. I’m looking forward to contributing to the growth of our student-athletes, both in and out of the pool.”

Margalis Fink graduated from Georgia in 2014 with a B.S. in family and consumer sciences/fashion merchandising. She is married to Olympic silver medalist and world-record holder Nic Fink, who holds a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Georgia Tech. The couple has a son.