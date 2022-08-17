The Great ACC Coaching Swap Continues As Brinkman Heads To Boston College

Every NCAA offseason yields a number of coaching changes from some of the country’s top swimming & diving programs, but it’s rare we see so many come within one conference.

Since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season in March, there has been a lot of turnover in coaching in the ACC, and in many cases, replacements have been coming over from rival programs.

The latest came earlier this week, when it was announced that former Notre Dame assistant Joe Brinkman was taking over as the new head coach at Boston College.

The turnover at Notre Dame was in many ways the catalyst of all of these intra-ACC coaching changes.

The Irish began searching for a new leader this offseason after former head coach Mike Litzinger resigned early on in the 2021-22 campaign.

In April, it was announced that Notre Dame had named Chris Lindauer as the team’s new head coach, coming over from ACC foe Louisville.

Lindauer eventually brought on another Lousiville coach, Kameron Chastain, to join him at UND, and he also hired Kelsi Dahlia, a legendary swimmer with the Cardinals who had was only a few days out of announcing her competitive retirement.

Also joining Lindauer with Notre Dame were two other ACC coaches, Trevor Carroll from Pittsburgh and Josh Stanfield from Duke.

With Lindauer building his new staff at Notre Dame, two former Irish coaches stayed within the conference, with Brinkman’s move to the Eagles being the latest. The other was former associate UND associate Aaron Bell—who resigned at the same time as Litzinger—who joined the Louisville staff after the departures of Lindauer and Chastain.

Another move of note within the conference is Athena Miller, who moves to Florida State as an associate head coach after previously serving in that role with Pitt.

Intra-ACC Coaching Changes, 2022 Offseason

*Dahlia wasn’t a coach at Louisville, but would’ve had a job waiting for her if she wanted given her status within the program.

With so many of the coaches in the conference being familiar with one another, it could set up some interesting recruiting battles as ACC teams jockey for position and status in the coming years.

It’s also worth noting that Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo also came over from another ACC program when he was fired hired in 2017, joining the Cavs from NC State.