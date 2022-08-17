Summer McIntosh and Lara van Niekerk Are Flying In Funkita Swimwear

Courtesy of Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

Australian swimwear brand Funkita has released a new collection of brilliant prints and awesome styles modelled by stars of the pool, Summer McIntosh and South African Lara van Niekerk.

Canadian swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh joined the Funkita team prior to World Championships. As a 10-year-old, Summer began wearing Funkita as she started her journey into competitive swimming and jumped at any new designs that appeared online, but now her sponsorship perks allow the World and Commonwealth champion to receive her new Funkitas in advance of any worldwide release.

McIntosh, who will celebrate her 16th birthday this week, is enjoying time with friends and family and no doubt relishing an incredible year.

South African Lara van Niekerk, who swims for the Pretoria Aquatic Club is another star of the Funkita team, with the 19-year-old breaking the Commonwealth record in the 50m Breaststroke in 29.73, then smashing her PB in the 100m Breaststroke on the final night of competition at the Commonwealth Games. Her time of 1:05.47 was too strong for her South African teammate and Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker, securing a second Commonwealth gold for Lara and placing her 14th on the all-time list.

There has been no rest for Lara having dove straight back into competition for the South African Short Course Championships and securing A qualifying times for the 50, 100, 200m Breaststroke for the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne in December.

Lara’s love of Funkita swimwear was helped by her Mom’s business as a Funkita retailer in South Africa and her passion for the collections now extends to Funkita’s tech suit the APEX Predator X which she uses whenever she gets the opportunity, including the Commonwealth Games. “It is the most comfortable suit available, and makes me feel strong in the water.”

