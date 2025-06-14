Competitor Swim: The Power of Custom: Transforming Your Swim Facility with Competitor Products

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

In the highly competitive world of aquatic sports, standing out doesn’t just come from training, but also from the pool itself. That’s where Competitor Swim, a leading U.S. manufacturer of racing lanes and pool equipment, is changing the game. From customized lane lines, backstroke flags and Elite Stor-Reels, Competitor puts the power of design directly into the hands of swim facilities, teams, and coaches.

Customization Meets Performance

In an era where branding, cohesion, and first impressions matter more than ever, Competitor’s custom pool equipment solutions offer a significant edge. Whether you’re outfitting an Olympic training center or a high school pool, branded gear can unify the space, inspire pride, and promote your team’s identity.

With tools like the Lane Line Wizard and Backstroke Flag Wizard, facility managers and coaches can easily tailor equipment to precise specifications with no graphic designer required.

Lane Line Wizard: Design Like a Pro

Competitor’s iconic racing lanes, trusted in NCAA and Olympic events, are now easier than ever to customize:

Size & Length : Choose from 4” or 6” discs to match training or competitive needs.

: Choose from 4” or 6” discs to match training or competitive needs. Color Coordination : Select up to four colors—including end, alternating, and backstroke marker segments.

: Select up to four colors—including end, alternating, and backstroke marker segments. Tensioning Options: Pick between the standard wrench-operated reel or the tool-free EZ-Tensioner .

The online configurator makes it seamless to design, preview, and order lane lines that mirror your team colors or event branding.

Backstroke Flag Wizard: Precision and Personalization

Backstroke flags serve a critical safety and orientation purpose, but they don’t have to be generic. Competitor’s wizard lets users:

Define pool width, flag count, and dimensions.

Select up to 3 colors, add text (with font options), and upload logos.

Preview the layout in real time.

Whether hosting a national meet or energizing daily practices, these flags bring both function and visual flair.

Stor-Reels: Storage Meets Style

No pool is complete without proper storage and Competitor’s Stor-Reels do more than protect your investment. With options for full customization (logos, mascots, facility names, and color schemes), reels become an extension of your team’s identity.

Available in three tiers—Classic, Classic Plus, and Elite—these reels are built for durability and engineered for ease of use, whether you’re storing 4″ or 6″ lanes.

Every Competitor product is hand-assembled in the U.S., with a focus on quality, performance, and customization. With decades of experience supporting Olympic trials, NCAA championships, and local swim clubs, the brand’s legacy is as strong as its engineering.

Whether you’re preparing for a championship or looking to elevate your daily training environment, Competitor Swim offers the tools and creativity to make your pool truly your own.

About Competitor Swim

Since 1960, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 13 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.