2025 Australian World Championship Trials: Day Six Finals Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Livestream (VPN needed outside of Australia)
- Start List
- Heat Sheets
- Results
- Recaps
Women’s 50 Freestyle –FINAL
- World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2023)
- Australian Record: 23.87 – Cate Campbell, (2018)
- AllComers Record: 23.87 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2018)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Shayna Jack – 23.99
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 24.72
Men’s 400 I.M. – FINAL
- World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, FRA (2023)
- Australian Record: 4:09.29 – Brendon Smith, (2021)
- AllComers Record: 4:06.22 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Brendon Smith – 4:10.18
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 4:17.48
Women’s 400 I.M. – FINAL
- World Record: 4:23.65 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2025)
- Australian Record: 4:28.22 – Kaylee McKeown, (2024)
- AllComers Record: 4:28.22 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Ella Ramsay – 4:36.56
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 4:43.06
Men’s 50 Butterfly- FINAL
- World Record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, UKR (2018)
- Australian Record: 22.73 – Matt Targett, (2009)
- AllComers Record: 23.05 – Ben Armbruster, AUS (2022)
- 2023 Trials Winner: Cam McEvoy – 23.07
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 23.05
I had a look at TV ratings. Most nights on Gem have had high 600k figures, but the sessions on 9 have seen nearly 1.2M.
That’s pretty good.
Edit: Better than Grand Slam Track despite much smaller market haha
One last session boys and girls 🥹
well we will all be back here in about a month