2025 Australian World Championship Trials: Day Six Finals Live Recap

2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 6 Live Prelims All eyes will be on Shayna Jack, winner of the 50 free last summer, as she still hunts for a ticket to Singapore after finishing 8th last night in the 100 free.

How Do Ledecky and McIntosh Swim The 800? Stroke Count Analysis Despite going similar times, 2016 Ledecky, 2025 Ledecky, and McIntosh all swim the 800 with varying degrees of stroke efficiency.

Columbia Adds Versatile IMer Nathan Jacobbe for 2025-26 Nathan Jacobbe, a Winter Juniors qualifier from Metroplex Aquatics, will swim for the Columbia Lions beginning next fall.