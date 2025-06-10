Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 37

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Welcome to day 2 finals 0f the 2025 Australian Trials! After an eventful day 1, we’re ready for another great evening of racing at the SA Aquatics & Leisure Centre.

After a dramatic day yesterday, Kaylee McKeown is back in action in the women’s 100 back. McKeown was initially DQ’d in prelims of the 50 back on Monday morning, then the DQ was overturned and she went on to win the event in finals, punching her ticket to Singapore. Tonight, she looks to add a second event to her schedule, and she shouldn’t have a problem doing it. After also punching her ticket to Singapore in the 50 back last night, Mollie O’Callaghan is here as a heavy favorite to qualify for the World Championships in the 100 back as well.

The men’s 200 free should be a great race as well. The field is deep, seeing the likes of Max Giuliani, Elijah Winnington, Sam Short, Edward SommervilleFlynn Southam, and Zac Incerti all in this final.

We should keep our eyes on the women’s 50 fly as well, since Alexandria Perkins popped a new All Comers Record in prelims with her swim of 25.46. That time is already under the qualifying time of 25.72 for the Worlds team, so Perkins should be looking to add a second event to her lineup tonight.

Matthew Temple will be looking to represent Australia at the World Championships once again, and he has a great shot of doing so pending his race tonight in the men’s 100 fly.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

  • World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)
  • Australian Record: 1:05.09 – Leisel Jones, (2006)
  • AllComers Record: 1:05.09 – Leiel Jones, AUS (2006)
  • 2024 Trials Winner: Jenna Strauch – 1:06.90
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:06.87

RESULTS:

 

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2014)
  • Australian Record: 25.31 – Holly Barratt, (2019)
  • AllComers Record: 25.47 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2018)
  • 2024 Trials Winner: Alexandria Perkins – 25.92
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 25.72

RESULTS:

 

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

  • World Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
  • Australian Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown, (2023)
  • AllComers Record: 57.41 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)
  • 2024 Trials Winner: Kaylee McKeown – 57.41
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:00.40

RESULTS:

 

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
  • Australian Record: 1:44.06 – Ian Thorpe (2001)
  • AllComers Record: 1:43.86 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)
  • 2024 Trials Winner: Max Giuliani – 1:45.83
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:46.70

RESULTS:

 

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

  • World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)
  • Australian Record: 52.11 – Mitch Larkin, (2015)
  • AllComers Record: 52.38 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2019)
  • 2024 Trials Winner: Isaac Cooper – 53.46
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 53.93

RESULTS:

 

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)
  • Australian Record: 50.25 – Matthew Temple (2023)
  • AllComers Record: 50.45 – Matthew Temple, AUS (2021)
  • 2024 Trials Winner: Matthew Temple – 51.15
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 51.62

RESULTS:

37
WinningtonShort
14 seconds ago

Imagine her growth if she had resources, she’s got huge potential.

Rivercat
1 minute ago

Men’s 200 Free
Have been waiting for a breakout 1:44 or even 1:45 low swim ever since 2019 Gwanju relay gold. Numerous potential young talents that emerge but for some reason don’t reach the peak we expect:

– Neill after his 1:44 Tokyo relay anchor
– Southam going 1:47 as a junior
– Taylor with relay splits but poor individual swims
– Incerti up and down year to year
– Winnington not improving his 200 speed yet not competitive in 800
– Giuliani yet to come close to his US (or was it Japan) breakout 1:44 swim
Granted illness, injury, other personal matters may interrupted progression.

However Aussie men continue to rise to… Read more »

Mako
4 minutes ago

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Great swim. Beautiful emotion.

Del
4 minutes ago

Damn forcing her to live in Canberra for 6 weeks

The Kaz
Reply to  Del
1 minute ago

Canberra gets such a bad rap! I lived there for 5.5 years for Uni and I loved it…although I do love cold weather haha!

Oceanian
Reply to  Del
52 seconds ago

Hey – I was sent to live in Canberra for two months and still here 30 years later lol

snailSpace
5 minutes ago

Love this for Toohey! The breaststroke problem is finally sorting itself out.

Joel
5 minutes ago

That world champ qualifying blue line seems incorrect sometimes

Oceanian
5 minutes ago

Well done Sienna II as well

Personal Best
6 minutes ago

Awwwwww…. so nice to see!
Well done Sienna.

WinningtonShort
6 minutes ago

Wow I have tears!!! Go little Sienna!!!

Joel
6 minutes ago

1.06.55 – has to be an age record for Sienna Toohey. Commentators need to be on top of this. Great swim

mahmoud
6 minutes ago

what a swim

Del
6 minutes ago

LET’S GOOOOOO

Troyy
6 minutes ago

F’ck yeah Sienna!!

Emily Se-Bom Lee
6 minutes ago

sienna now the 8th fastest australian all time

Oceanian
7 minutes ago

1-06,55 woo-hoo!!

At last!

Daniel
7 minutes ago

Swimswam’s own!!

Daniel
7 minutes ago

Tooooohey

Troyy
8 minutes ago

Giaan with an interesting fact ! Shocking stuff.

ooo
Reply to  Troyy
6 minutes ago

People want to know …

Emily Se-Bom Lee
14 minutes ago

no sign of giaan yet!

Oceanian
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
11 minutes ago

You and your big mouth… lol

Daniel
16 minutes ago

1:06 low in 100 Breast and 53 mid in 100 Back. Not unreasonable requests 🙏

Daniel Meyer
28 minutes ago

Curious for the Mens 200Free and Temple in the 100Fly

Troyy
30 minutes ago

Article says Incerti will be in the 200 free final but he scratched

Oceanian
32 minutes ago

Some much-needed fast times in men’s events please..

WinningtonShort
45 minutes ago

Really hoping for a McKeown PB tonight. Doesn’t have to be a WR – just want a PB.

snailSpace
Reply to  WinningtonShort
39 minutes ago

She was hiding in prelims. 59 is very lowkey for her. It could be a sign of anything.

Troyy
Reply to  snailSpace
28 minutes ago

Any Milak news??

snailSpace
Reply to  Troyy
23 minutes ago

Complete silence. At this point it looks like he’ll either just show up at worlds out of the blue or not appear on the entry list, refuse to elaborate and leave forever.

Troyy
Reply to  snailSpace
21 minutes ago

I really hope it’s not the latter.

snailSpace
Reply to  Troyy
18 minutes ago

Me too, but honestly, I wouldn’t blame him. There is a very dedicated sports journalist writing for the sports section of one of Hungary’s most reputable magazines who brings down a hate-article about him basically monthly. It’s disgusting – I can’t even begin to imagine what it must feel like after coming out of 1.5 years of burnout and personal tragedies to become your country’s most successful Olympian in Paris.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by snailSpace
eSwimmer-77
Reply to  Troyy
13 minutes ago

Ungary websites saying he is in training but is only doing the absolute Minimum. So no one knows anything.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by eSwimmer-77
Troyy
Reply to  eSwimmer-77
10 minutes ago

Hungarian tabloids aren’t really reliable tho are they?

snailSpace
Reply to  Troyy
6 minutes ago

They are supremely unreliable.

Martini
Reply to  WinningtonShort
38 minutes ago

A McKeown PB would be more likely than not a WR tho…

