2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Start List
- Heat Sheets
- Results
- Recaps
Welcome to day 2 finals 0f the 2025 Australian Trials! After an eventful day 1, we’re ready for another great evening of racing at the SA Aquatics & Leisure Centre.
After a dramatic day yesterday, Kaylee McKeown is back in action in the women’s 100 back. McKeown was initially DQ’d in prelims of the 50 back on Monday morning, then the DQ was overturned and she went on to win the event in finals, punching her ticket to Singapore. Tonight, she looks to add a second event to her schedule, and she shouldn’t have a problem doing it. After also punching her ticket to Singapore in the 50 back last night, Mollie O’Callaghan is here as a heavy favorite to qualify for the World Championships in the 100 back as well.
The men’s 200 free should be a great race as well. The field is deep, seeing the likes of Max Giuliani, Elijah Winnington, Sam Short, Edward Sommerville, Flynn Southam, and Zac Incerti all in this final.
We should keep our eyes on the women’s 50 fly as well, since Alexandria Perkins popped a new All Comers Record in prelims with her swim of 25.46. That time is already under the qualifying time of 25.72 for the Worlds team, so Perkins should be looking to add a second event to her lineup tonight.
Matthew Temple will be looking to represent Australia at the World Championships once again, and he has a great shot of doing so pending his race tonight in the men’s 100 fly.
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)
- Australian Record: 1:05.09 – Leisel Jones, (2006)
- AllComers Record: 1:05.09 – Leiel Jones, AUS (2006)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Jenna Strauch – 1:06.90
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:06.87
RESULTS:
Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals
- World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2014)
- Australian Record: 25.31 – Holly Barratt, (2019)
- AllComers Record: 25.47 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2018)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Alexandria Perkins – 25.92
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 25.72
RESULTS:
Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- Australian Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown, (2023)
- AllComers Record: 57.41 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Kaylee McKeown – 57.41
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:00.40
RESULTS:
Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- Australian Record: 1:44.06 – Ian Thorpe (2001)
- AllComers Record: 1:43.86 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Max Giuliani – 1:45.83
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:46.70
RESULTS:
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)
- Australian Record: 52.11 – Mitch Larkin, (2015)
- AllComers Record: 52.38 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2019)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Isaac Cooper – 53.46
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 53.93
RESULTS:
Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals
- World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)
- Australian Record: 50.25 – Matthew Temple (2023)
- AllComers Record: 50.45 – Matthew Temple, AUS (2021)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Matthew Temple – 51.15
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 51.62
RESULTS:
Imagine her growth if she had resources, she’s got huge potential.
Men’s 200 Free
Have been waiting for a breakout 1:44 or even 1:45 low swim ever since 2019 Gwanju relay gold. Numerous potential young talents that emerge but for some reason don’t reach the peak we expect:
– Neill after his 1:44 Tokyo relay anchor
– Southam going 1:47 as a junior
– Taylor with relay splits but poor individual swims
– Incerti up and down year to year
– Winnington not improving his 200 speed yet not competitive in 800
– Giuliani yet to come close to his US (or was it Japan) breakout 1:44 swim
Granted illness, injury, other personal matters may interrupted progression.
However Aussie men continue to rise to… Read more »
I’m not crying, you’re crying.
Great swim. Beautiful emotion.
Damn forcing her to live in Canberra for 6 weeks
Canberra gets such a bad rap! I lived there for 5.5 years for Uni and I loved it…although I do love cold weather haha!
Hey – I was sent to live in Canberra for two months and still here 30 years later lol
Love this for Toohey! The breaststroke problem is finally sorting itself out.
That world champ qualifying blue line seems incorrect sometimes
Well done Sienna II as well
Awwwwww…. so nice to see!
Well done Sienna.
Wow I have tears!!! Go little Sienna!!!
1.06.55 – has to be an age record for Sienna Toohey. Commentators need to be on top of this. Great swim
what a swim
LET’S GOOOOOO
F’ck yeah Sienna!!
sienna now the 8th fastest australian all time
1-06,55 woo-hoo!!
At last!
Swimswam’s own!!
Tooooohey
Giaan with an interesting fact ! Shocking stuff.
People want to know …
no sign of giaan yet!
You and your big mouth… lol
1:06 low in 100 Breast and 53 mid in 100 Back. Not unreasonable requests 🙏
Curious for the Mens 200Free and Temple in the 100Fly
Article says Incerti will be in the 200 free final but he scratched
Some much-needed fast times in men’s events please..
Really hoping for a McKeown PB tonight. Doesn’t have to be a WR – just want a PB.
She was hiding in prelims. 59 is very lowkey for her. It could be a sign of anything.
Any Milak news??
Complete silence. At this point it looks like he’ll either just show up at worlds out of the blue or not appear on the entry list, refuse to elaborate and leave forever.
I really hope it’s not the latter.
Me too, but honestly, I wouldn’t blame him. There is a very dedicated sports journalist writing for the sports section of one of Hungary’s most reputable magazines who brings down a hate-article about him basically monthly. It’s disgusting – I can’t even begin to imagine what it must feel like after coming out of 1.5 years of burnout and personal tragedies to become your country’s most successful Olympian in Paris.
Ungary websites saying he is in training but is only doing the absolute Minimum. So no one knows anything.
Hungarian tabloids aren’t really reliable tho are they?
They are supremely unreliable.
A McKeown PB would be more likely than not a WR tho…