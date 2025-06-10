2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Welcome to day 2 finals 0f the 2025 Australian Trials! After an eventful day 1, we’re ready for another great evening of racing at the SA Aquatics & Leisure Centre.

After a dramatic day yesterday, Kaylee McKeown is back in action in the women’s 100 back. McKeown was initially DQ’d in prelims of the 50 back on Monday morning, then the DQ was overturned and she went on to win the event in finals, punching her ticket to Singapore. Tonight, she looks to add a second event to her schedule, and she shouldn’t have a problem doing it. After also punching her ticket to Singapore in the 50 back last night, Mollie O’Callaghan is here as a heavy favorite to qualify for the World Championships in the 100 back as well.

The men’s 200 free should be a great race as well. The field is deep, seeing the likes of Max Giuliani, Elijah Winnington, Sam Short, Edward Sommerville, Flynn Southam, and Zac Incerti all in this final.

We should keep our eyes on the women’s 50 fly as well, since Alexandria Perkins popped a new All Comers Record in prelims with her swim of 25.46. That time is already under the qualifying time of 25.72 for the Worlds team, so Perkins should be looking to add a second event to her lineup tonight.

Matthew Temple will be looking to represent Australia at the World Championships once again, and he has a great shot of doing so pending his race tonight in the men’s 100 fly.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

Australian Record: 1:05.09 – Leisel Jones, (2006)

AllComers Record: 1:05.09 – Leiel Jones, AUS (2006)

2024 Trials Winner: Jenna Strauch – 1:06.90

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:06.87

RESULTS:

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2014)

Australian Record: 25.31 – Holly Barratt, (2019)

AllComers Record: 25.47 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2018)

2024 Trials Winner: Alexandria Perkins – 25.92

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 25.72

RESULTS:

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)

Australian Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown , (2023)

, (2023) AllComers Record: 57.41 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2024)

, AUS (2024) 2024 Trials Winner: Kaylee McKeown – 57.41

– 57.41 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:00.40

RESULTS:

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

Australian Record: 1:44.06 – Ian Thorpe (2001)

AllComers Record: 1:43.86 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

2024 Trials Winner: Max Giuliani – 1:45.83

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:46.70

RESULTS:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

Australian Record: 52.11 – Mitch Larkin, (2015)

AllComers Record: 52.38 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2019)

2024 Trials Winner: Isaac Cooper – 53.46

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 53.93

RESULTS:

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

Australian Record: 50.25 – Matthew Temple (2023)

(2023) AllComers Record: 50.45 – Matthew Temple , AUS (2021)

, AUS (2021) 2024 Trials Winner: Matthew Temple – 51.15

– 51.15 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 51.62

RESULTS: