Lani Pallister Soars To #3 All-Time In The 1500 Free With A 15:39.14

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The final race of the final session of Australian Trials did not disappoint, as Lani Pallister signed off an excellent week with a huge best time in the 1500 freestyle. She knocked nearly 10 seconds off her previous time of 15:48.96, which won her bronze at the 2022 World Championships, and is now only a quarter of a second behind Lotte Friis for the second fastest performer all-time.

She jumps from #17 to #3 in the all-time rankings, and this swim ranks just outside of the top 25 ever, coming in at #26. Lotte Friis‘s 15:38.88 from 2013 is the only performance not by Katie Ledecky to be in the top 25.

She shattered the previous National Record of 15:46.13 that Maddy Gough put on the books at Olympic Trials in 2021, and also dipped under New Zealander Lauren Boyle‘s Commonwealth record of 15:40.14. That marks her second National Record after the week after she broke Ariarne Titmus‘s mark in the 800 freestyle, where she also now ranks #3 all-time.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 1500 Free

Pallister is now a five-time Australian Record Holder, adding this event to the long course 800 free and the short course 400/800/1500. She has a clean sweep of Commonwealth records in the 1500, after setting the short course mark of 15:21.43 en route to winning gold at the 2022 short course World Championships in Melbourne.

In today’s final Pallister absolutely blitzed the second half compared to her 2022 swim, coming back over eight seconds faster in the second 750m (7:51.87 to 8:00.24). She kept every 50m split other than the 1250m-1300m under 32 seconds here.

Split Comparison By 100m

2025 Australian Trials Distance 2022 World Championships 59.54 100 59.46 2:01.98 (1:02.44) 200 2:02.11 (1:02.65) 3:04.69 (1:02.71) 300 3:05.19 (1:03.08) 4:07.40 (1:02.71) 400 4:08.27 (1:03.08) 5:10.26 (1:02.86) 500 5:11.24 (1:02.97) 6:13.10 (1:02.84) 600 6:14.20 (1:02.96) 7:16.03 (1:02.93) 700 7:17.23 (1:03.03) 8:18.92 (1:02.89) 800 8:20.46 (1:03.23) 9:21.72 (1:02.80) 900 9:24.14 (1:03.68) 10:24.66 (1:02.94) 1000 10:27.94 (1:03.80) 11:27.74 (1:03.08) 1100 11:31.93 (1:03.99) 12:31.04 (1:03.30) 1200 12:36.26 (1:04.33) 13:34.68 (1:03.64) 1300 13:40.88 (1:04.62) 14:38.04 (1:03.36) 1400 14:45.60 (1:04.72) 15:39.14 (1:01.10) 1500 15:48.96 (1:03.36)

Pallister now slots in at #2 in the world this year, behind only Katie Ledecky‘s 15:24.51 from the end of April.

Pallister recently made the move from Griffith University—where Michael Bohl departed at the end of last year and her mom remains an assistant coach—to join St. Peters Western under Dean Boxall, and the move certainly appears to be paying dividends. This was her fourth best time of the week, having set new marks in the 200 free (1:54.89), 400 free (3:59.72) and 800 free (8:10.84).

With Ariarne Titmus not competing this year, Pallister will carry the torch for the Australian women in the mid-distance and distance freestyle events in Singapore, and looks a threat for the podium in the 400, 800 and 1500 freestyles.