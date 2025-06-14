Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17-Yr-Old Declan Budd Joins Veterans On Aussie World Para Championships Squad

With the conclusion of the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials, a 25-strong Dolphins roster has been named for the World Para Swimming Championships set for Singapore this September.

Led by National Head Coach of the Paralympic Program Mel Tantrum, the lineup includes Brendan Hall, with the 32-year-old heading to his fifth and final Paralympic Games.

36-year-old Grant ‘Scooter’ Patterson, a triple Paralympian and four-time Paralympian, 33-year-old Ahmed Kelly will also be representing Australia.

On the other end of the age spectrum is Declan Budd, just 17, while Paralympic gold medalists Alexa Leary and Ben Hance will also be heading to the OCBC Aquatic Centre this fall. Hance set a new world record in the men’s S14 100m backstroke (56.35) during these championships.

Of the squad, Tantrum stated, “The 2025 World Championships campaign is in the first year of the runway to LA 2028 and the team that stands before us today is the blueprint.”

“From seasoned veterans and Paralympic champions like Rachael Watson and Tim Hodge to young rookie Declan (Budd), the team we have selected are capable of medal-winning performances across individual events.”

WORLD PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS AUSTRALIAN TEAM

ATHLETE AGE CLUB JUNIOR CLUB
Emily Beecroft 25 UniSC Spartans Traralgon Swim Club
Ricky Betar 21 UniSC Spartans Liverpool Swim Club
Lewis Bishop 20 Rackley Hibiscus Sunnybank Swimming Club
Declan Budd* 17 Knox Pymble Terrey Hills Swim Club
Rowan Crothers 27 Marion Yeronga Park
Thomas Gallagher 26 St Peters Western City of Perth
Jasmine Greenwood 20 Woden Valley Swim Club Bay & Basin
Brenden Hall 32 UniSC Spartans Pine Rivers
Benjamin Hance 24 St Andrews Palm Beach Currumbin/Bond
Timothy Hodge 24 Blacktown The Hills Swimming Club
Jack Ireland 25 University of Queensland Gladstone Gladiators
Ahmed Kelly 33 Yarra Plenty Waves Kilmore Swim Club
Alexa Leary 23 Bond Yamba Orcas Swim Club
Paige Leonhardt 24 Southport Olympic Port Macquarie
Jake Michel 27 Carina Leagues Brisbane Bayside
Chloe Osborn 21 AquaBlitz Toongabbie Windsor Swim Club
Grant Patterson 36 Central Cairns Cairns Trinity Aquatics
Lakeisha Patterson** 26 UniSC Spartans Bribie Island Swim Club
Col Pearse 21 Nunawading Geelong Swim Club
Alex Saffy 19 Somerset Bunbury
Callum Simpson 18 Flinders Phoenix Mako
Alexander Tuckfield 20 AquaBlitz Toongabbie SLC Aquadot
Harrison Vig 22 University of Queensland Brisbane Jets
Rachael Watson 33 Chandler Chandler
Poppy Wilson 21 UniSC Spartans Woogaroo Swimming Club

 

COACHES
Mel Tantrum National Head Coach Paralympic Program
Jon Bell Bond
Harley Connolly UniSC Spartans
David Heyden University of Queensland
Andrew Howard Cairns Central
Misha Payne NSWIS
Gavin Stewart AquaBlitz Toongabbie
Kate Sparkes SASI
Yuriy Vdovychenko Woden Valley Swim Club

*Dolphin rookie | **Selected with medical exemption – subject to meeting performance standards prior to World Championships.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!