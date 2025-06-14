17-Yr-Old Declan Budd Joins Veterans On Aussie World Para Championships Squad

With the conclusion of the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials, a 25-strong Dolphins roster has been named for the World Para Swimming Championships set for Singapore this September.

Led by National Head Coach of the Paralympic Program Mel Tantrum, the lineup includes Brendan Hall, with the 32-year-old heading to his fifth and final Paralympic Games.

36-year-old Grant ‘Scooter’ Patterson, a triple Paralympian and four-time Paralympian, 33-year-old Ahmed Kelly will also be representing Australia.

On the other end of the age spectrum is Declan Budd, just 17, while Paralympic gold medalists Alexa Leary and Ben Hance will also be heading to the OCBC Aquatic Centre this fall. Hance set a new world record in the men’s S14 100m backstroke (56.35) during these championships.

Of the squad, Tantrum stated, “The 2025 World Championships campaign is in the first year of the runway to LA 2028 and the team that stands before us today is the blueprint.”

“From seasoned veterans and Paralympic champions like Rachael Watson and Tim Hodge to young rookie Declan (Budd), the team we have selected are capable of medal-winning performances across individual events.”

WORLD PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS AUSTRALIAN TEAM

ATHLETE AGE CLUB JUNIOR CLUB Emily Beecroft 25 UniSC Spartans Traralgon Swim Club Ricky Betar 21 UniSC Spartans Liverpool Swim Club Lewis Bishop 20 Rackley Hibiscus Sunnybank Swimming Club Declan Budd* 17 Knox Pymble Terrey Hills Swim Club Rowan Crothers 27 Marion Yeronga Park Thomas Gallagher 26 St Peters Western City of Perth Jasmine Greenwood 20 Woden Valley Swim Club Bay & Basin Brenden Hall 32 UniSC Spartans Pine Rivers Benjamin Hance 24 St Andrews Palm Beach Currumbin/Bond Timothy Hodge 24 Blacktown The Hills Swimming Club Jack Ireland 25 University of Queensland Gladstone Gladiators Ahmed Kelly 33 Yarra Plenty Waves Kilmore Swim Club Alexa Leary 23 Bond Yamba Orcas Swim Club Paige Leonhardt 24 Southport Olympic Port Macquarie Jake Michel 27 Carina Leagues Brisbane Bayside Chloe Osborn 21 AquaBlitz Toongabbie Windsor Swim Club Grant Patterson 36 Central Cairns Cairns Trinity Aquatics Lakeisha Patterson** 26 UniSC Spartans Bribie Island Swim Club Col Pearse 21 Nunawading Geelong Swim Club Alex Saffy 19 Somerset Bunbury Callum Simpson 18 Flinders Phoenix Mako Alexander Tuckfield 20 AquaBlitz Toongabbie SLC Aquadot Harrison Vig 22 University of Queensland Brisbane Jets Rachael Watson 33 Chandler Chandler Poppy Wilson 21 UniSC Spartans Woogaroo Swimming Club

COACHES Mel Tantrum National Head Coach Paralympic Program Jon Bell Bond Harley Connolly UniSC Spartans David Heyden University of Queensland Andrew Howard Cairns Central Misha Payne NSWIS Gavin Stewart AquaBlitz Toongabbie Kate Sparkes SASI Yuriy Vdovychenko Woden Valley Swim Club

*Dolphin rookie | **Selected with medical exemption – subject to meeting performance standards prior to World Championships.