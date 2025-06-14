17-Yr-Old Declan Budd Joins Veterans On Aussie World Para Championships Squad

With the conclusion of the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials, a 25-strong Dolphins roster has been named for the World Para Swimming Championships set for Singapore this September.
Led by National Head Coach of the Paralympic Program Mel Tantrum, the lineup includes Brendan Hall, with the 32-year-old heading to his fifth and final Paralympic Games.
36-year-old Grant ‘Scooter’ Patterson, a triple Paralympian and four-time Paralympian, 33-year-old Ahmed Kelly will also be representing Australia.
On the other end of the age spectrum is Declan Budd, just 17, while Paralympic gold medalists Alexa Leary and Ben Hance will also be heading to the OCBC Aquatic Centre this fall. Hance set a new world record in the men’s S14 100m backstroke (56.35) during these championships.
Of the squad, Tantrum stated, “The 2025 World Championships campaign is in the first year of the runway to LA 2028 and the team that stands before us today is the blueprint.”
“From seasoned veterans and Paralympic champions like Rachael Watson and Tim Hodge to young rookie Declan (Budd), the team we have selected are capable of medal-winning performances across individual events.”
WORLD PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS AUSTRALIAN TEAM
|ATHLETE
|AGE
|CLUB
|JUNIOR CLUB
|Emily Beecroft
|25
|UniSC Spartans
|Traralgon Swim Club
|Ricky Betar
|21
|UniSC Spartans
|Liverpool Swim Club
|Lewis Bishop
|20
|Rackley Hibiscus
|Sunnybank Swimming Club
|Declan Budd*
|17
|Knox Pymble
|Terrey Hills Swim Club
|Rowan Crothers
|27
|Marion
|Yeronga Park
|Thomas Gallagher
|26
|St Peters Western
|City of Perth
|Jasmine Greenwood
|20
|Woden Valley Swim Club
|Bay & Basin
|Brenden Hall
|32
|UniSC Spartans
|Pine Rivers
|Benjamin Hance
|24
|St Andrews
|Palm Beach Currumbin/Bond
|Timothy Hodge
|24
|Blacktown
|The Hills Swimming Club
|Jack Ireland
|25
|University of Queensland
|Gladstone Gladiators
|Ahmed Kelly
|33
|Yarra Plenty Waves
|Kilmore Swim Club
|Alexa Leary
|23
|Bond
|Yamba Orcas Swim Club
|Paige Leonhardt
|24
|Southport Olympic
|Port Macquarie
|Jake Michel
|27
|Carina Leagues
|Brisbane Bayside
|Chloe Osborn
|21
|AquaBlitz Toongabbie
|Windsor Swim Club
|Grant Patterson
|36
|Central Cairns
|Cairns Trinity Aquatics
|Lakeisha Patterson**
|26
|UniSC Spartans
|Bribie Island Swim Club
|Col Pearse
|21
|Nunawading
|Geelong Swim Club
|Alex Saffy
|19
|Somerset
|Bunbury
|Callum Simpson
|18
|Flinders Phoenix
|Mako
|Alexander Tuckfield
|20
|AquaBlitz Toongabbie
|SLC Aquadot
|Harrison Vig
|22
|University of Queensland
|Brisbane Jets
|Rachael Watson
|33
|Chandler
|Chandler
|Poppy Wilson
|21
|UniSC Spartans
|Woogaroo Swimming Club
|COACHES
|Mel Tantrum
|National Head Coach Paralympic Program
|Jon Bell
|Bond
|Harley Connolly
|UniSC Spartans
|David Heyden
|University of Queensland
|Andrew Howard
|Cairns Central
|Misha Payne
|NSWIS
|Gavin Stewart
|AquaBlitz Toongabbie
|Kate Sparkes
|SASI
|Yuriy Vdovychenko
|Woden Valley Swim Club
*Dolphin rookie | **Selected with medical exemption – subject to meeting performance standards prior to World Championships.