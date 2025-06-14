Big 12 Champion Alec Enyeart Returning To Texas After Spending Year At Home

Alec Enyeart will return to the University of Texas after spending the last year at home to “reset.” Enyeart spent two seasons with the Longhorns and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Enyeart told SwimSwam, “I was struggling a lot to stay healthy my first 2 seasons, and my sophomore year it was impacting me enough to where I knew I needed to step away from UT and reset at home. Once I got home after the conclusion of my sophomore year I was still sick with a serious antibiotic resistant sinus infection that resulted in me having to get surgery to remove the infection and reconstruct my sinuses. All and all I was out of training for about 7 months in 2024, and I began swimming again in September”

“I sat down with Eddie [Reese] and later Bob [Bowman] once he arrived and asked if I could go home with the plan of returning next year…When I made the choice to go home I was not anticipating that I was going to have to get surgery/take real time off so I was prepared for them to possibly cut me loose after all that but they were very supportive of me”

As a freshman, Enyeart earned an invite to 2023 NCAAs. He helped Texas to a 3rd place finish as he was 13th in the 1650 free in a 14:47.13 to score four points.

In his sophomore season, Enyeart finished his season at the 2024 Big 12 Championships. He won the conference title in the 1650 free swimming a 14:58.71. He also was 2nd in the 500 free and 3rd in the 400 IM. He told SwimSwam that he came down with a “nasty flu” during those Big 12 Championships.

His last meet before taking seven months off in 2024 was the Pro Series stop in San Antonio in April. He then made his return to competition in December at a local club meet.

He notably swam to a lifetime best 14:43.03 1650 free this past spring at Columbia Sectionals. That time would have been 16th at 2025 NCAAs.

Enyeart most recently competed at US Summer Nationals and was highlighted by a 7th place finish in the 400 freestyle as he swam a lifetime best 3:48.46 in prelims and a 3:48.96 in finals. He also was 9th in the 1500 free (15:18.97) and 11th in the 800 free (7:58.66).

His return to Texas comes in Bowman’s second season with the Longhorns. The team captured the 2025 NCAA Championship and also won the SEC title in its first season with the conference.

With his 1650 free from March being a time that would have scored at NCAAs, Enyeart returns to a distance group led by Rex Maurer and David Johnston. Maurer was 2nd in the 1650 free (14:25.22) while Johnston was 7th (14:30.48) at 2025 NCAAs.