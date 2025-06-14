2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Day 6 Live Prelims

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

It may be a chilly and rainy day outside the pool, but the action today in the pool is sure to be scorching. The Women’s 50 free, Men’s and Women’s 400 IM, and Men’s 50 fly are the last events to be held at this meet as the Aussies prepare to finalize their team for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore.

That said, just because it’s the last day doesn’t mean it’s not an exciting day, as numerous Olympic and World Medalists are set to compete, and several of them are still waiting for their ticket onto the plane.

Top seed Meg Harris had a great prelims swim yesterday morning in the 100 free but withdrew from the final in the hunt to win the 50 free, an event in which she earned her first major international medal, claiming silver last summer in Paris. The #2 seed, Shayna Jack, beat her last summer by qualifying first for the Paris Games, but after a disappointing 8th place finish last night in the 100 free, she too is still looking for a nomination to the team. It won’t be an easy task as Olivia Wunsch and Alex Perkins were very strong in the 100 last night, and as ever, Mollie O’Callaghan could be looking for a possible 5th individual event.

Brendon Smith, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist in the 400 IM, and Jenna Forrester, the 2023 Fukuoka Worlds bronze medalist, are down to their last, but arguably best chance to make the team. Smith had a rough 200 free early in the week, and his 200 IM wasn’t up to snuff. Forrester hasn’t been firing on all cylinders, but having run into the strong opposition that is Ella Ramsay and Tara Kinder hasn’t helped either. Those two are seeded ahead of Forrester, so she’ll need to be not only under the QT tonight but also amongst the top two. Smith, too, won’t be sliding in on a shrimp sandwich, as both William Petric and David Schlicht have already qualified for the team, so will be under less pressure.

Newly minted as an Olympic Event, the 50 fly concludes the last prelims session. Top seeds Cam McEvoy and Kyle Chalmers, already named to the team lead the field separated by just .01. Allcomers record holder Ben Armbruster sits 3rd but not only will it be tough to be the top two but none of them are seeded under the qualifying time of 23.05.

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Top 8

Men’s 400 I.M. – Prelims

Top 8

Women’s 400 I.M. – Prelims

Top 8

Men’s 50 Butterfly- Prelims

Top 8