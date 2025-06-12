WATCH: Cam McEvoy’s World-Leading 21.30 50 Free & Other Day Three AUS Trials Race Videos

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Didn’t catch the third night of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with all of the race videos, courtesy of Wide World Of Sports on YouTube.

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

RESULTS:

Mollie O’Callaghan and Lani Pallister had a great race against each other in the women’s 200 free tonight to kick of this finals session. The defending Olympic champion, O’Callaghan clocked a 1:54.43 to win the race tonight, putting up the #1 time in the world this year.

Pallister is having herself quite a meet this week. After getting under 4:00 for the first time in the 400 free on Monday night, Pallister just put up another career best in the 200 free. Moreover, Pallister’s swim tonight makes her the #2 swimmer in the world this year in the event.

Not to be overlooked, Jamie Perkins had a fantastic swim for 3rd tonight, swimming a 1:55.44. While she won’t be able to compete in the 200 free individually in Singapore, Perkins will be a critical part of the Australian women’s 4×200 free relay. Her swim tonight makes her the #4 performer in the world this year and represents her first time under 1:56.

There was a tie for 4th between Abbey Webb and Hannah Casey, both of whom swam 1:56.09. While that could be a significant tie, it’s very likely both swimmers will wind up on the World Championships team for the 4×200 free relay anyhow. Webb’s time cuts about half a second off her prior best, while Casey cracked her previous standard of 1:57.05.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke- Finals

RESULTS:

16-year-old Sienna Toohey has swept the sprint breaststroke events this week. She posted a 30.79 for the 50 win tonight, just off her career best. While this time missed the Australian qualifying mark of 30.33, she is already on the roster for the 100. Her best time from a few months ago is 30.73, which is under the 30.75 World AQUA ‘A’ standard, so she could still be added to the event at Worlds.

Another Sienna, Sienna Harben, came in 2nd tonight with a new career best of 30.90. Mia O’Leary also clocked a career best, rounding out the top 3 with a 30.91. Both swimmers broke 31 for the first time in their careers.

Also of note, another 16-year-old, Lily Koch, took 4th with a 31.09.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke- Finals

RESULTS:

Nash Wilkes completed his sweep of the sprint breaststrokes with a win in the 50 tonight, claiming victory in what was possibly the tightest race of the entire meet so far. He touched just 0.03 ahead of Grayson Bell, who tied his prelims best time of 27.55. Wilkes’ swim tonight marks a career best for him, undercutting his 2023 standard of 27.72.

Neither Wilkes or Bell was under the Australian qualifying time, so this will be an event in which Australia won’t have a swimmer racing in Singapore.

Joshua Anderson rounded out the top 3 with a 27.71.

Men’s 200 Butterfly- Finals

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak , HUN (2022)

, HUN (2022) Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy , (2009)

, (2009) AllComers Record: 1:52.09 – Michael Phelps , USA (2009)

, USA (2009) 2024 Trials Winner: Bowen Gough – 1:56.18

– 1:56.18 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:56.03

RESULTS:

21-year-old Harrison Turner just had the race of his life, shattering his career best by two seconds and winning the men’s 200 fly with a 1:54.90. Not only did Turner easily clear the Australian qualifying time of 1:56.03, which means he’s punched his ticket to Singapore, but he’s also now the #2 Australian all-time in the event. Moreover, his 1:54.90 tonight marks the #5 performance all-time by an Aussie in the 200 fly.

He was aggressive with his race, but it paid off. Turner was out in 53.83 on the opening 100, then split 29.89 on the 3rd 50 before coming home in 31.18 on the final lap.

Coming in 2nd was William Petric, who clocked a 1:57.94, which was well under the 1:59.47 he swam in prelims. His time tonight also undercuts his 2023 lifetime best of 1:58.24.

Sean Alcorn came in 3rd tonight with a 1:59.45. Just 18 years old, that swim marks Alcorn’s first time under 2:00 in the event.

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

RESULTS:

In a scorching fast final of the men’s 50 free wherein 5 men went under 22 seconds, Cam McEvoy reigns supreme once again. The defending Olympic champion in the event, McEvoy clocked a 21.30 tonight, marking the fastest time in the world this year. It’s worth noting that McEvoy was actually a touch faster tonight than he was at the Australian Olympic Trials last summer, where he went 21.35.

Kyle Chalmers also punched his ticket to Singapore, clocking a personal best of 21.68. Chalmers will also be competing in the 100 free later in the meet. Thomas Nowakowski rounded out the top 3 with a 21.78.

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final

RESULTS:

Sam Short continues to swim extremely well this week, following up last night’s PB in the 200 free with a very strong performance in the 800 free. Short won the race decisively, pulling away and never looking back. His time of 7:40.95, makes him the #3 swimmer in the world this year in the event.

The 2023 400 free world champion, who has been as quick as 7:37.76 in this distance, split 3:47.95 on the opening 400m, then came home in 3:53.00 on the back half of tonight’s race.

21-year-old Ben Goedemans came in 2nd tonight with a 7:46.16, clearing the Australian qualifying time of 7:48.66. That means Goedemans just qualified for his first World Championships team.

Goedemans’ training partner Elijah Winnington nabbed 3rd, swimming a 7:49.62, well off his lifetime best of 7:42.86.