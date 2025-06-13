WATCH: Titmus & Boxall Commentate Pallister’s 8:10.84 800 Free (Day 4 AUS Race Videos)

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Didn’t catch the fourth night of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with all of the race videos, courtesy of Wide World Of Sports on YouTube.

Women’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL

GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 2:04.47

SILVER – Hannah Fredericks, 2:09.54

BRONZE – Jenna Forrester, 2:11.79

Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown did not disappoint on her way to dominating this women’s 200m backstroke.

The 23-year-old busted out a season-best of 2:04.47 to beat the pack by over 5 seconds en route to adding this event to her Singapore lineup. The USC Spartan split 29.12/31.56/31.93/31.86 to shave .10 off her previous season-quickest effort of 2:04.57 notched at March’s NSW Championships.

The world record holder maintains her spot atop the world rankings on the season and remains the only swimmer on the planet who has been under 2:05 thus far.

22-year-old Hannah Fredericks of St. Peters Western, coached by Dean Boxall, clocked a speedy 2:09.54 to reap silver and also clear the World Championships qualification time of 2:10.51.

Fredericks’ lifetime best remains at the 2:08.25 at last year’s Olympic Trials, just missing out on the Paris team.

Jenna Forrester, Fredericks’ training mate, settled for bronze in 2:11.79. She’ll have another attempt at making the squad via the women’s 400m IM, the event in which she won world silver in 2023.

Men’s 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

Australian Record: 1:55.72 – Mitch Larkin, 2019

All Comers Record: 1:54.98 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

2024 Trials Winner: William Petric, 1:57.54

Swim Australia Qualifying Time: 1:59.05

GOLD – David Schlicht, 1:58.10

SILVER – William Petric, 1:58.25

BRONZE – Brendon Smith, 2:00.04

Two men dipped under the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 1:59.05, with David Schlicht and William Petric getting the job done.

Donning an ASU cap, 25-year-old Schlicht cleared the 2:00 barrier for the first time in his career, hitting 1:58.10 after a slight time delay with the results. Splits were incomplete on the results.

20-year-old Petric touched next in 1:58.25 in the duel, splitting 25.43/29.93/34.14/28.75 in the process. That checked in as the 4th-best time of the St. Peters Western swimmer’s career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 1:57.54 from last year’s Olympic Trials.

Petric placed 10th in Paris, producing a time there of 1:58.13 to miss out on the final.

Fellow Olympian Brendon Smith rounded out tonight’s podium in 2:00.04, well off his PB of 1:58.12 from last year’s Trials.

Women’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

Australian Record: 2:03.41 – Jessicah Schipper, (2009)

All Comers Record: 2:05.20 – Elizabeth Dekkers , AUS (2024)

, AUS (2024) 2024 Trials Winner: Elizabeth Dekkers , 2:06.01

, 2:06.01 Swim Australia Qualifying Time: 2:09.21

GOLD – Brittany Castelluzzo, 2:06.91

SILVER – Abbey Connor, 2:07.14

BRONZE – Elizabeth Dekkers, 2:07.36

It was a slight upset in this women’s 200m butterfly as 2023 World Championships silver medalist Elizabeth Dekkers found herself in 3rd place behind winner Brittany Castelluzzo and runner-up Abbey Connor.

Making her first long course Australian international squad, 24-year-old Castelluzzo of Tea Tree Gully powered her way to a winning effort of 2:06.91. That mark fell just .05 outside her season-best and lifetime best of 2:06.86 established at April’s Australian National Championships to become the nation’s 11th-best performer of all time.

The 20-year-old Olympic finalist in this event, Connor touched next in 2:07.14 to also easily clear the 2:09.21 Swimming Australia-mandated QT needed for the World Championships. Connor’s PB remains at the 2:06.43 notched at last year’s Trials.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL

World Record: 46.40 – Pan Zhanle, CHN (2024)

Australian Record: 47.07 – Cam McEvoy

All Comers Record: 47.04 – Cam McEvoy, AUS (2016)

2024 Trials Winner: Kyle Chalmers , 47.75

, 47.75 Swim Australia Qualifying Time: 48.34

GOLD – Kyle Chalmers, 47.29

SILVER – Flynn Southam, 47.69

BRONZE – Maximillian Giuliani, 48.34

King Kyle Chalmers did his thing in this men’s 100m freestyle, reaping gold in a near-season best of 47.29.

26-year-old Chalmers of Marion opened in a swift 22.73 as the top contender leading out and brought it home in 24.56 to fall just .02 outside the 47.27 he nabbed at April’s Bergen Swim Festival to rank 3rd in the world this season.

20-year-old Flynn Southam carried his momentum from earning bronze in the 200m free, upgrading to silver here in a rapid 47.69.

Bond’s Southam split 23.28/24.41 to establish a new lifetime best. Entering this competition, Southam’s PB rested at the 47.77 registered 2 years ago. He just earned an individual spot in this 1free for Singapore.

TSS Aquatics ace Maximillian Giuliani wrangled up bronze in 48.34, within striking distance of his fastest-ever performance of 48.21 also from 2 years ago.

Kai Taylor of St. Peter’s Western clocked 48.37 to earn his slot on the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay as the 4th place finisher. Harrison Turner was 5th in 48.43 while Zac Incerti produced 48.46 for 6th place.

That’s a solid stable from which to draw the relay, putting Australia right up there as medal contenders for Singapore and beyond. For perspective, the top 4 Americans from Trials were Jack Alexy (46.99), Patrick Sammon (47.47), Chris Guiliano (47.49) and Destin Lasco (47.58).

Women’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL

GOLD – Lani Pallister, 8:10.84 *Australian Record, All Comers Record

SILVER – Jamie Perkins, 8:26.20

BRONZE – Tiana Kritzinger, 8:32.77

23-year-old Lani Pallister busted out a new Australian national record of 8:10.84 to destroy the field and become the #3 performer of all time in the women’s 800m free.

Pallister delivered a monster performance, hacking over 4 seconds off her previous PB of 8:14.11 from the 2023 World Cup.

Pallister’s huge outing also overtook the All Comers Record of 8:11.35 Olympic multi-gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States put on the books over 10 years ago.

Also qualifying for the World Championships in this event was Jamie Perkins, hitting 8:26.20 for her first time ever under the 8:30 barrier.

Tiana Kritzinger rounded out tonight’s podium in 8:32.77.

Look for a follow-up post detailing Pallister’s enormous outing to make history in this event.