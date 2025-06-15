WATCH: Lani Pallister’s 15:39.14 1500 Free & Other Australian Trials Day Six Race Videos

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Didn’t catch the final night of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with all of the race videos, courtesy of Wide World Of Sports on YouTube.

Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL

GOLD – Meg Harris, 24.17

SILVER – Olivia Wunsch, 24.70 & Alex Perkins 24.70

BRONZE – N/A

We had a tie in this women’s 50m freestyle, giving us two silver medalists.

Meg Harris, the reigning Olympic silver medalist in this event, ripped a winning effort of 24.17 to take the gold and qualify for her first and only event for the World Championships. Her result moves her up to 4th in the current world standings.

Harris’ time from Paris was 23.97, so she was only 0.20 off that result with tonight’s performance, and it represents the No. 2 time of the Rackley swimmer’s career.

Olivia Wunsch and Alex Perkins touched simultaneously for silver, both hitting a time of 24.70. Both women have already qualified for Singapore in other events, with Wunsch in the 100m free and Perkins in the 50m and 100m fly races.

As for Wunsch, she’s actually been quicker in her career, owning a lifetime best of 24.45. Perkins, however, had never before been under the 25-second barrier, coming into this competition with a PB of 25.00 from this year’s Australian National Championships.

We’ll see if Wunsch or Perkins nabs the second slot on the actual roster behind Harris, depending on their schedules, event lineups, and the coaching staff’s discretion.

Of note, Mollie O’Callaghan and Shayna Jack were also in this final with the former placing 4th in 24.77 and the latter logging 24.80 for 5th. While MOC has qualified in 4 individual events thus far, this was Jack’s last chance to make the squad after placing 8th in the 100m.

Men’s 400 IM – FINAL

GOLD – Brendon Smith, 4:12.81

SILVER – William Petric, 4:13.23

BRONZE – Se-Bom Lee, 4:18.37

Olympian Brendon Smith turned on the jets on the final 50m to catch William Petric and touch first in this men’s 4000m IM.

Smith stopped the clock at 4:12.81 to qualify for his first event for Singapore, and Petric was just behind in 4:13.23 to also qualify. Olympian Se-Bom Lee rounded out the podium in 4:18.37.

At the 2024 Olympic Games, Smith finished 13th in a time of 4:14.36, so tonight’s effort surpassed that result en route to qualification. His career-swiftest performance remains the 4:09.27 he posted in the prelims of this event at the 2020 Olympic Games. There in Tokyo, he earned the bronze with a time of 4:10.38.

Petric took silver in the men’s 200m IM earlier in the meet to make the Singapore grade in that shorter event, so he now adds this as a 2nd event. His best time in this 400m distance rests at the 4:11.78 he logged to win Trials last June.

Women’s 400 IM – FINAL

GOLD – Ella Ramsay, 4:36.12

SILVER – Jenna Forrester, 4:36.19

BRONZE – Tara Kinder, 4:41.03

20-year-old Ella Ramsay got the job done in the women’s 400m IM, turning in a powerful swim of 4:36.12. Ramsay’s lifetime best entering these championships stood at 4:36.56, so she managed to shave 0.44 off that result and become Australia’s fifth-swiftest performer of all time.

She battled against Jenna Forrester, the 2023 World Championships bronze medalist in this event, who settled for silver just a fingernail behind in 4:36.19. Her lifetime bests remains the 4:32.30 she produced in that 2023 world final.

Ramsay and Forrester now rank just outside the top 5 performers in the world this season.

Tara Kinder secured the bronze well back in 4:41.03, well off her best of 4:37.14. although she has already qualified in the 200m IM and 200m breast.

Top 5 Australian Women’s 400 IM Performers All-Time

Kaylee McKeown – 4:28.22, 2024 Stephanie Rice – 4:29.45, 2008 Jenna Forrester – 4:32.30, 2023 Blair Evans – 4:35.26, 2016 Ella Ramsay – 4:36.12, 2025*

Amelie Smith, just 16 years of age, finished 5th in 4:47.72, within striking distance of her PB of 4:45.49 from this year’s Aussie Age Championships, Remarkably, with just the men’s 50m fly in between, the Rock City teen will be doubling up with the 1500m freestyle to close out her impressive campaign here.

Men’s 50 Butterfly — FINAL

GOLD – Kyle Chalmers, 22.89 *All Comers Record

SILVER – Ben Armbruster, 23.08

BRONZE – Jesse Coleman, 23.36

King Kyle does it again, ripping a time of 22.89 to take the men’s 50m fly and add the now-Olympic event to his World Championships lineup.

The father-to-be tied his personal best in this event en route to gold, the same 22.89 he registered at April’s Swim Open Stockholm to rank 6th in the world this season. That also rendered Chalmers Australia’s 2nd-fastest man of all time.

Chalmers’ effort tonight rewrote the All Comers Record, erasing Ben Armbruster‘s former benchmark of 23.05 from 3 years ago.

23-year-old Armbruster of Bond settled for silver tonight in 23.08, painstakingly shy of the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 23.05 (also his current PB) needed for Singapore.

Jesse Coleman captured the bronze in 23.36, a new best time, which was a nice consolation after booking a ticket to Singapore in the 100 fly earlier in the week.

In a significant turn of events, last year’s champion and Olympic gold medalist Cam McEvoy was disqualified in this men’s 50m fly due to movement on the blocks at the start of the race.

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – FASTEST HEAT

World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

Australian Record: 15:46.13 – Maddy Gough, 2021

AllComers Record: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky, 2014

2024 Trials Winner: Lani Pallister – 15:53.79

– 15:53.79 SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 16:24.56

GOLD – Lani Pallister, 15:39.14 *Australian Record, Commonwealth Record

SILVER – Tiana Kritzinger, 16:16.04

BRONZE – Maddy Gough, 16:23.47

Have a week, Lani Pallister.

After tremendous performances already here in the 200m, 400m and 800m free, 23-year-old Olympian Pallister perhaps saved her best for last, ripping a new Australian and Commonwealth Record in the women’s 1500m free.

St. Peters Western’s Pallister led wire-to-wire, dominating the field to ultimately touch in a huge personal best of 15:39.14 after having not raced this event in a year.

Pallister’s previous personal best in this race rested at the 15:48.96 posted at the 2022 World Championships. That means she hacked over 8 seconds off that result to become her nation’s fastest ever.

The former Australian record was 15:46.13, set by Maddy Gough in 2021. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth record was held by New Zealand Olympian Lauren Boyle, who posted 15:40.14 at the 2015 World Championships.

Pallister now becomes the 3rd-swiftest performer in history. She ranks #2 in the world this season as well.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 1500 Freestyle Performers All-Time:

Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:20.48, 2018 Lotte Friis (DEN), 15:38.88, 2013 Lani Pallister (AUS), 15:39.14, 2025 Lauren Boyle (NZL), 15:40.14, 2015 Anastasia Kirpichnikova (FRA), 15:40.35, 2024

Not to be forgotten was runner-up Tiana Kritzinger’s silver medal effort of 16:16.04, which easily cleared the Swimming Australia-mandated QT of 16:24.56. However, she won’t qualify for the World Championships due to the updated selection criteria that allow open water swimmers to qualify at the Australian Open in April, where Moesha Johnson posted a time almost 15 seconds faster. Regardless, that’s a new PB for Rackley’s Kritzinger, who had never before been under 16:20.

Former national record holder Gough rounded out the podium in 16:23.47 to end her Trials competition.

The aforementioned 16-year-old Amelie Smith finished 7th in 17:14.19. She’s been as quick as 16:51.70 in the event.