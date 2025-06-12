Lani Pallister Scorches 8:10.84 800 For Australian Record, #3 All-Time

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The floodgates have opened in the women’s 800 freestyle this year, and Lani Pallister is now part of the surge.

The 23-year-old Aussie scorched an 8:10.84 at the country’s World Championship Trials tonight to earn herself a new national record, AllComers Record, and become the 3rd fastest performer of all time.

Both of these records are particularly impressive because they belonged to the two biggest names of this generation in women’s freestyle: Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus.

The national record previously belonged to Titmus, standing at 8:12.29 from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Pallister would’ve won gold above both Titmus and Katie Ledecky with the time she swam today.

Pallister, 2025 Trials Ledecky, 2024 Paris Titmus, 2024 Paris 100m 58.13 57.43 57.68 200m 61.47 61.28 61.29 300m 61.93 62.16 62.1 400m 62.01 62.33 62.42 500m 61.81 62.58 62.53 600m 62.15 62.23 62.81 700m 62.56 61.78 62.36 800m 60.78 61.25 61.1 Final Time 8:10.84 8:11.04 8:12.29

Pallister’s new Allcomers Record, the fastest time swum on Australian soil, previously belonged to Ledecky. The record stood at 8:11.35 from the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships, which was at the time the 2nd fastest swim ever.

Compared to herself, Pallister dropped over four seconds from her 8:15.11 best from the 2023 World Championships in Budapest

The breakthrough swim ranks Pallister #3 in all-time performers and #16 in all-time performances. Notably, all five of the event’s top performers in history come from the past 12 months, and the top three come from 2025. Ledecky and Summer McIntosh rank #1 and #2, respectively, with recent historic swims.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 800 Free

Pallister’s breakout meet, highlighted by this massive swim and a sub-4:00 400 freestyle earlier in the week, comes after recently moving to Dean Boxall’s training group.