Lani Pallister Scorches 8:10.84 800 For Australian Record, #3 All-Time

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Livestream (VPN needed outside of Australia)
- Start List
- Heat Sheets
- Results
- Recaps
The floodgates have opened in the women’s 800 freestyle this year, and Lani Pallister is now part of the surge.
The 23-year-old Aussie scorched an 8:10.84 at the country’s World Championship Trials tonight to earn herself a new national record, AllComers Record, and become the 3rd fastest performer of all time.
Both of these records are particularly impressive because they belonged to the two biggest names of this generation in women’s freestyle: Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus.
The national record previously belonged to Titmus, standing at 8:12.29 from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Pallister would’ve won gold above both Titmus and Katie Ledecky with the time she swam today.
|Pallister, 2025 Trials
|Ledecky, 2024 Paris
|Titmus, 2024 Paris
|100m
|58.13
|57.43
|57.68
|200m
|61.47
|61.28
|61.29
|300m
|61.93
|62.16
|62.1
|400m
|62.01
|62.33
|62.42
|500m
|61.81
|62.58
|62.53
|600m
|62.15
|62.23
|62.81
|700m
|62.56
|61.78
|62.36
|800m
|60.78
|61.25
|61.1
|Final Time
|8:10.84
|8:11.04
|8:12.29
Pallister’s new Allcomers Record, the fastest time swum on Australian soil, previously belonged to Ledecky. The record stood at 8:11.35 from the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships, which was at the time the 2nd fastest swim ever.
Compared to herself, Pallister dropped over four seconds from her 8:15.11 best from the 2023 World Championships in Budapest
The breakthrough swim ranks Pallister #3 in all-time performers and #16 in all-time performances. Notably, all five of the event’s top performers in history come from the past 12 months, and the top three come from 2025. Ledecky and Summer McIntosh rank #1 and #2, respectively, with recent historic swims.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 800 Free
- Katie Ledecky (USA) — 8:04.12, 2025
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 8:05.07, 2025
- Lani Pallister (AUS) — 8:10.84, 2025
- Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 8:12.29, 2024
- Paige Madden (USA) — 8:13.00, 2024
2024-2025 LCM Women 800 Free
LEDECKY
WR 8:04.12
|2
|Summer
MCINTOSH
|CAN
|8:05.07
|06/08
|3
|Lani
PALLISTER
|AUS
|8:10.84
|06/12
|4
|Yang
Peiqi
|CHN
|8:19.45
|03/19
|5
|Claire
WEINSTEIN
|USA
|8:19.67
|06/03
Pallister’s breakout meet, highlighted by this massive swim and a sub-4:00 400 freestyle earlier in the week, comes after recently moving to Dean Boxall’s training group.
The 800 free will be a truly historic race in Singapore.
Simply awesome. I really love this for her.
Imagine a podium of sub-8:10s in Singapore! Would be quite a thing to see
Yep too bad Madden is taking a break and Titmus. Could have pushed them under the mark also.
It’s crazy that either of them aren’t going to be there and we still might see a several seconds faster podium