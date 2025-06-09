Lani Pallister Joins Exclusive Sub-4:00 Club En Route To 400 Freestyle Gold

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

History was made during tonight’s final of the women’s 400m freestyle as Olympian Lani Pallister ripped the first sub-4:00 time of her career.

23-year-old Pallister of St. Peters Western fired off a time of 3:59.72 to get the job done, becoming just the 7th performer ever to clear the 4:00 barrier.

Pallister’s time easily beat the 4:10.23 qualification standard for the World Championships in Singapore next month.

Teammate Jamie Perkins also made the grade, notching 4:04.03 for a near-lifetime best while Amelia Weber hit 4:06.78 as the 3rd-place finisher.

As for Pallister, her monster effort this evening represents a big-time personal best, overtaking the 4:01.75 notched at last year’s Australian National Championships.

She remains Australia’s #2 performer in history, sitting only behind Ariarne Titmus who saw her World Record of 3:55.38 get overtaken just this week by Olympic multi-gold medalist Summer McIntosh. McIntosh of Canada scorched a new WR of 3:54.18 at her nation’s World Championship Trials.

Splits for Pallister’s performance are below, with the Dean Boxall-trained ace attacking each lap with consistent splits, each coming in under 31 seconds. Of note, this is a recent coaching change for Pallister who formerly trained at Griffith University.

Pallister’s New 3:59.72 PB Pallister’s Old 4:01.75 PB 27.31 27.79 29.58 30.06 29.90 30.50 30.54 30.67 30.38 30.61 30.79 30.93 30.89 31.18 30.33 30.01

Pallister’s performance checks her in as the 6th-swiftest woman in history.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 400 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:54.18, 2025 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 3:55.38, 2023 Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46, 2016 Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 3:59.15, 2009 Erika Fairweather (NZL) – 3:59.44, 2024 Lani Pallister (AUS) – 3:59.72, 2025 Li Bingjie (CHN) – 3:59.99, 2025 Claire Weinstein (USA) – 4:00.05, 2025 Joanne Jackson (GBR) – 4:00.60, 2009 Leah Smith (USA) – 4:00.65, 2016

This women’s 400m freestyle remains one of the most highly anticipated events worldwide as the field keeps getting faster and faster. American Katie Ledecky recently put up her speediest time in 9 years, hitting 3:56.81 at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale last month, while China’s Li Bingjie joined the sub-4:00 club with 3:59.99 at the national championships earlier this season.

Pallister was a medal contender in this 400m free at the 2024 Olympic Games. However, she wound up dropping the race to conserve energy for the 800m/1500m free events before contracting COVID-19, which led her to also drop the 1500m free.

She bounced back in time for the women’s 4×200 free relay, where she swam prelims, earned a spot in finals, and swam a key leg in the final to help Australia earn their first gold in the event since 2008.