Lani Pallister Joins Exclusive Sub-4:00 Club En Route To 400 Freestyle Gold

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

History was made during tonight’s final of the women’s 400m freestyle as Olympian Lani Pallister ripped the first sub-4:00 time of her career.

23-year-old Pallister of St. Peters Western fired off a time of 3:59.72 to get the job done, becoming just the 7th performer ever to clear the 4:00 barrier.

Pallister’s time easily beat the 4:10.23 qualification standard for the World Championships in Singapore next month.

Teammate Jamie Perkins also made the grade, notching 4:04.03 for a near-lifetime best while Amelia Weber hit 4:06.78 as the 3rd-place finisher.

As for Pallister, her monster effort this evening represents a big-time personal best, overtaking the 4:01.75 notched at last year’s Australian National Championships.

She remains Australia’s #2 performer in history, sitting only behind Ariarne Titmus who saw her World Record of 3:55.38 get overtaken just this week by Olympic multi-gold medalist Summer McIntosh. McIntosh of Canada scorched a new WR of 3:54.18 at her nation’s World Championship Trials.

Splits for Pallister’s performance are below, with the Dean Boxall-trained ace attacking each lap with consistent splits, each coming in under 31 seconds. Of note, this is a recent coaching change for Pallister who formerly trained at Griffith University.

Pallister’s New 3:59.72 PB Pallister’s Old 4:01.75 PB
27.31 27.79
29.58 30.06
29.90 30.50
30.54 30.67
30.38 30.61
30.79 30.93
30.89 31.18
30.33 30.01

 

 

Pallister’s performance checks her in as the 6th-swiftest woman in history.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 400 Freestyle Performers All-Time

  1. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:54.18, 2025
  2. Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 3:55.38, 2023
  3. Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46, 2016
  4. Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 3:59.15, 2009
  5. Erika Fairweather (NZL) – 3:59.44, 2024
  6. Lani Pallister (AUS) – 3:59.72, 2025
  7. Li Bingjie (CHN) – 3:59.99, 2025
  8. Claire Weinstein (USA) – 4:00.05, 2025
  9. Joanne Jackson (GBR) – 4:00.60, 2009
  10. Leah Smith (USA) – 4:00.65, 2016

This women’s 400m freestyle remains one of the most highly anticipated events worldwide as the field keeps getting faster and faster. American Katie Ledecky recently put up her speediest time in 9 years, hitting 3:56.81 at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale last month, while China’s Li Bingjie joined the sub-4:00 club with 3:59.99 at the national championships earlier this season.

Pallister was a medal contender in this 400m free at the 2024 Olympic Games. However, she wound up dropping the race to conserve energy for the 800m/1500m free events before contracting COVID-19, which led her to also drop the 1500m free.

She bounced back in time for the women’s 4×200 free relay, where she swam prelims, earned a spot in finals, and swam a key leg in the final to help Australia earn their first gold in the event since 2008.

Bruce Lawrie
5 minutes ago

Lani is a star – one who shines on many levels!

4
0
Reply
Mediocre Swammer
6 minutes ago

This list should be updated to include Claire Weinstein’s 4:00.05 from the other day.

4
-1
Reply
Retta Race
Author
Reply to  Mediocre Swammer
30 seconds ago

Done!

0
0
Reply
mahmoud
16 minutes ago

A gutsy swim. Proud of lani

5
0
Reply

