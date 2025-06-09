Stanford’s Ryann Neushul Named 2025 Women’s Cutino Award Winner

Courtesy: Stanford Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Ryann Neushul was recognized with the most prestigious honor of her career on Saturday night, named the 2025 Peter J. Cutino Award recipient in a ceremony at The Olympic Club of San Francisco.

Presented annually to the most outstanding female collegiate water polo player in the nation as voted by Division I coaches, Neushul is the eighth player in school history to win the award. The Cardinal has been awarded 11 Cutino Award honors overall, with other honorees including Aria Fischer (2023), Makenzie Fischer (2019, 2022), Kiley Neushul (2012, 2015), Annika Dries (2011, 2014), Melissa Seidemann (2013), Jackie Frank (2003) and Brenda Villa (2002).

Neushul, who last month closed out a unique seven-year career which began as a freshman in 2019, became Stanford’s first four-time NCAA champion in school history (2019, 2022-23, 2025) following the Cardinal’s 11-7 victory over USC in the NCAA final on May 11.

One year after taking a leave of absence and redshirt year to train and compete with Team USA at the Paris Summer Olympics, Neushul returned for a seventh season and fueled the Cardinal’s 10th NCAA championship in school history and third over the last four years.

Recognized as the ACWPC Player of the Year last week, Neushul is a four-time ACWPC All-American (2019, 2022-23, 2025) who started all 26 contests as a senior and led the Cardinal in multi-goal games (20) while ranking second in goals (60), assists (39) and shot attempts (105). Neushul departed The Farm with 228 career goals, ranking fifth all-time in school history.

Joining older sisters, Jamie and Kiley, as All-American standouts on The Farm, Neushul was also recognized as Stanford’s eighth MPSF Player of the Year while also earning all-conference accolades for the fourth time. Neushul became the second student-athlete in MPSF history to earn both a player of the year and newcomer of the year honor (2019), joining UCLA’s Maddie Musselman.

Neushul is a four-time NCAA All-Tournament Team selection and three-time MPSF All-Tournament team pick.

A three-time ACWPC All-Academic honoree and three-time MPSF All-Academic selection, Neushul is once again on track for more scholastic honors as she boasts a 3.78 GPA in human biology. She remains in the running for CSC Academic All-America honors, looking to become Stanford’s fourth all-time recipient.

Neushul also serves as a teaching assistant for an on-campus Spanish service learning course and participates in the Bridge Peer Counseling Center, Stanford’s student-run peer counseling center.