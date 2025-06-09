Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass on Post Olympic Racing, Event Lineup: “I knew it wasn’t gonna be the same”

Kate Douglass made some changes in her event lineup at this year’s US Nationals, but that didn’t change her domestic dominance. The Olympic champion won both the 100 and 200 breast while taking 2nd in the 50 fly and 3rd in the 50 and 100 free. This rendered her 3 individual events at the World Championships in Singapore next month.

