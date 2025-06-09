Alexandria Perkins Claims 100 Fly, Becomes #3 AUS Performer Of All Time

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day one of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials kicked off with finals of the women’s 100m butterfly. The field was chasing a World Championships qualifying time of 57.90, a threshold under which both top two finishers dipped en route to booking their tickets to Singapore.

Leading the charge was Alexandria Perkins, with the USC Spartan ripping another lifetime best of 56.42 to get to the wall first.

The 24-year-old opened in 26.25 and closed in 30.17 to overtake her previous personal best, a time of 56.78 (26.55/30.23) notched in this morning’s prelims. Before that, Perkins had never before been under the 57-second barrier, entering this competition with a career-quickest result of 57.10 from last year’s Australian Olympic Trials.

With tonight’s 56.42 performance, Perkins now represents Australia’s 3rd-swiftest performer of all time in the women’s 100m butterfly.

Top 5 Australian Women’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performers All-Time

Emma McKeon – 55.72, 2021 Jessicah Schipper – 56.23, 2009 Alexandria Perkins – 56.42, 2025 Lenton Trickett – 56.73, 2008 Brianna Throssell – 56.77, 2024

Perkins also checks in as the #2 performer in the world this season, tying Germany’s Angelina Köhler.

Runner-up status this evening went to Lily Price of Rackley who nabbed silver in 57.82 to also qualify for Singapore while Bella Grant bagged the bronze in 58.26.

American Gretchen Walsh has a stronghold on this 100m fly event, having logged the 7 fastest times in history over the last 12 months. She established a new World Record of 54.60 at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale last month and is the favorite heading into the World Championships.

Beyond Walsh, however, there are a slew of swimmers who will be vying for the minor medals, with Perkins’ effort here now inserting her into the conversation as a follow-up to her 13th-place finish at the 2024 Olympic Games.