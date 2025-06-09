Do You Love Swimming? See 207 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming? Go here to see 207 Swim Jobs.

HEAD SWIM COACH – Lynchburg, VA

Crosswhite Aquatic Club is seeking a dedicated and dynamic Head Swim Coach to lead our competitive swimming program. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment where swimmers of all backgrounds and abilities can thrive. Our ideal candidate will bring a passion for coaching, strong leadership skills, and the ability to develop swimmers at all levels while maintaining good standing with USA Swimming and upholding Safe Sport principles.

Associate Head Coach – Tide Swimming (VA)

The Associate Head Coach plays a pivotal role in advancing the club’s mission and competitive success. Working collaboratively with the Head Coach, this leadership position is instrumental in executing the strategic vision and the competitive swimming program.

Senior Lead, Swim Torrance

Swim Torrance is seeking an experienced and motivated Senior Lead Coach to lead our top senior-level training group and help guide the development of national-level athletes. This position will play a key role in shaping the performance pathway across the Senior and Age Group programs by collaborating with the Head Coach, Pre-Senior, Age Group, Shark Leads, and our Strength & Conditioning Coach to ensure consistent technical and performance development across all levels.

Head Age Group Coach

Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, this coach will develop and lead the direction of the Age Group program and serve as a Lead Coach of 2 practice groups with the 13-14, 11-12 and/or 9-10 year old practice groups, as assigned by the Head Coach.

Swimming – Girls – Head Coach – Appleton East High School 2025-26 school year

Appleton East High School, situated in Appleton, Wisconsin, is part of a three-high- school district and serves approximately 1,250 students. The high school offers a diverse array of 70 co-curricular activities and a wide range of academic courses for student engagement.

Chattahoochee Gold Full Time High Performance Coach

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 50 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at either our Cumming, GA or Woodstock, GA Location. An ideal candidate would have a proven track record of success with swimmers in the 10-16 age range.

Assistant Swim Coach & Pool Manager

The Assistant Swim Coach and Pool Manager assists in the coaching duties of the NCAA D-III Swimming and Diving program in accordance and compliance with NCAA, North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) and The College of Wooster policies and regulations.

Swim Team Head Coach

The Cheshire Community YMCA is seeking a passionate and experienced Head Swim Coach to lead our year-round competitive swim team.

Head Age Group Swim Coach – San Clemente Aquatics Team

San Clemente Aquatics Team (SCAT), a USA Swimming-affiliated club in beautiful South Orange County CA, is seeking an experienced and passionate Head Age Group Coach to lead our top developmental training group (ages 11–14). SCAT serves over 250 athletes ranging from National-level competitors to entry-level swimmers and is known for its athlete-centric, IM-based training philosophy.

Arlington Aquatic Club Manager

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), Athletic and Facility Services Division (AFS) is seeking an Arlington Aquatic Club (AAC) Manager to manage AAC’s annual swim program. AAC is Arlington County’s competitive swim program of over 600 swimmers (ages 7 -18 years old) designed for a wide range of skill levels.

Assistant Coach, Swim and Dive

Develops a fundamental knowledge and maintains compliance of rules and regulations governing intercollegiate athletics while working within the department’s rules, regulations, and policies.

Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming

The Rollins College Athletics Department welcomes applications for a Men’s & Women’s Swimming Assistant Coach! The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach reports to the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach and is responsible for assisting the Head Coach in carrying out all activities necessary to accomplish the objectives of this sport within the guidelines of the NCAA, Sunshine State Conference and Rollins College.

Women’s Swimming Graduate Assistant at Millersville University

The graduate assistant will serve as a coach under the full-time Head Coach. The student will assist the department in academic peer mentoring, meeting with students to support department retention efforts. The GA will gain experience and training with a NCAA DII Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming Program.

Social Media Manager

We are seeking a highly motivated, creative, and self-driven Social Media Manager to join our team. This is a self-starter role, intended for someone who thrives on taking full ownership of social media strategy, content creation, and community building. You will be responsible for driving sales growth and increasing brand engagement through innovative social media initiatives, with the support of high-level goals and resources.

USMS Red Tide New York City – HEAD COACH POSITION

Red Tide Masters Swimming (non-profit organization), is a thriving, diverse adult swim team based in NYC, is seeking a Head Coach. With a legacy spanning decades, Red Tide supports swimmers of all levels—from adult beginners to national champions, triathletes, and renowned open water swimmers.

Head Swim Coach, Smith College

Responsible for planning, developing, and coaching the team within Smith College and NCAA Division III rules and regulations. Responsible for the recruitment and development of competitive scholar-athletes. Act as a supervisor and/or mentor to an assistant coach (s).

Head Age Group Coach, Virginia Gators (Harrisonburg)

The Head Age Group Coach will help grow the base of our program by working alongside the Head Coach developing our swimmers’ skills. The coach will lead approximately twelve to fourteen age group practices weekly in addition to assisting the head coach with three to four senior practices weekly, as well as attend one to two swim meets per month.

Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming

George Mason Athletics unites communities by developing champions with a mission to inspire and transform lives through the power of sports. Mason Athletics serves 500 student-athletes in 22 NCAA Division I sports. We are a proud member of the Atlantic 10 Conference with over 20 Conference Championships, NCAA Championships in Women’s Soccer and Men’s Indoor Track, an NCAA Final Four appearance with Men’s Basketball, and over 30 individual National Champions.

Head Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving/Aquatics Director

The head men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach leads and directs all aspects of an intercollegiate NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving program in the Landmark Conference. Duties include but are not limited to: effective programmatic vision, planning and implementation; all coaching and instruction; sound business and financial management; recruitment, supervision of assistant coaches; individual and team leadership and achievement; successful recruitment of student-athletes and assistance with programs for their retention and graduation; some fund and friend-raising; compliance with national, local, university, NCAA and conference laws, by-laws, regulations, standards and codes.

Head Coach/Program Director

The Head Coach/Program Director leads both the team’s athletic and business operations while reporting to the team’s Board of Directors. Athletic duties include developing training programs, fostering a cohesive and positive environment for swimmers, managing staff, and ensuring the team’s financial and operational success.

Team Sales Rep

Elsmore Swim Shop, one of the largest and most successful swim team dealers in the US, is seeking a high energy, outgoing, results oriented sales rep to join our Illinois team. This role splits time working remotely and at our location in Glenview, IL. In this position, you will be responsible for maintaining existing accounts and establishing new relationships.

Water Polo Coach

Asphalt Green Water Polo Club, located on the Upper East Side of New York City, is seeking an

experienced and energetic part-time coach to assist our coaches daily in building and fostering an

environment of excellence.

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim Coach

Juniata College, an NCAA Division III Institution, invites applications for a 12-month, full-time Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim Coach. Juniata is a co-educational, liberal arts college and highly regarded for its academic excellence.

SwimSwam Is Hiring a Full-Time Writer!

SwimSwam is looking for a writer and swim database coordinator to join the staff on a full-time basis to help cover the news of swimming.

Part-Time Coaches – Highland Park Aquatics Club

Highland Park Aquatics Club’s mission is to provide a competitive USA Swimming program to athletes in the North Shore of Illinois that develops world-class swimmers, citizens and leaders.

Diving Coach

Saginaw Valley State University, a DII member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic conference invites applications for the position of Diving Coach to assist in developing, promoting, and supervising all facets of the University’s Diving program. For a complete list of requirements, further information, and to apply for this position, please visit jobs.svsu.edu. Applicants must apply on-line. SVSU is an EO/AA employer.

Club Lead Coach/College Team Assistant Coach

We are seeking a motivated, self-sufficient, and visionary Club Swim Coach to lead and grow our youth swim team of 35-40 swimmers to 70–80 over time. This individual must be a go-getter—someone who doesn’t need their hand held, sees the big picture, and is excited to build upon a strong foundation.

Assistant Swim Coach at Wesleyan University

Assist with instruction, planning, organizing and execution of practices and competition.

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – Swim Coaches

RMSC is a USA Swimming Gold and Silver Medal Club with a proud history spanning more than 50 years. Serving over 1,500 swimmers across all levels—from beginners to national and international competitors—RMSC is a leading club in Potomac Valley Swimming and a member of NCSA.

Lead Age Group Coach

The Age Group Coach is responsible for coaching the corresponding group on the WEST competitive swim team (mainly 11-12 athletes), including all communication, group administration, swimmer progression and training plans.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach is responsible for aiding the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach in the execution of practices and meet day instruction/coaching, as well some recruiting and administrative duties. This position supports the development of student-athletes through mentorship, guidance, leadership opportunities, community building, and a commitment to social justice.

Friends Select Aquatics Assistant Swim Coach

Friends Select Aquatics is a USA Swimming club that competes year-round in the Middle Atlantic LSC. FSA has approximately 100 swimmers and continues to grow each year. We are currently seeking passionate and dedicated assistant coaches to join our Age Group and Senior Programs, working with swimmers ages 6-18.

Assistant Head Coach

HAMPTON DOLPHINS, an Allegheny Mountain Swimming club, is seeking an inspiring and energetic assistant head coach with excellent leadership, communication, and team building skills to support the club’s membership and established coaching staff. You will aid in the development of a program that will create a solid foundation for our athletes all while driving the continued success of our swimmers. This is a salaried position commensurate with experience.

Aquatics Manager

SwemKids International, Inc. is a mission-driven organization committed to providing the freedom of swimming to youth and adults in communities with the highest rates of drownings. Through education, training, and community engagement, we are dedicated to reducing drowning disparities and ensuring safe aquatic environments for all.

Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving

Augustana University is located in the growing and vibrant city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota with a metro area of over 265,000 people. Augustana University has, for more than 150 years, provided a strong student-centric education based on its five core values: Christian faith, liberal arts, excellence, community and service.

Men’s and Women’s Head Swimming and Diving Coach – Allegheny College

The Head Coach is responsible for administering all aspects of the sport program including coaching, recruiting, game scheduling, supervision of personnel, fund-raising/friend raising, committee participation, budget management, compliance with NCAA, and conference rules/regulations. The head coach is also responsible to participate as a member of the college community and with all collaborative departmental functions as needed.

University of Toledo – Assistant Swim Coach

Assist the Head Coach with all assigned duties associated with the Women’s Swimming program. This position will also have the responsibility to assist and evaluate swimming skills and techniques. This position is also responsible for assisting tin the recruitment of student athletes.

Head Coach

CAST is looking for a motivated, enthusiastic, and highly skilled Head Swim Coach to provide the necessary

leadership to plan, organize, be responsible for the day to day operation of the swim team, and to carry out the

objectives of the club.

Coronado Swim Team Elite Part-Time Hourly Coach

Coronado Swim – Team Elite (CSTE) is seeking part-time hourly coaches who have a passion for competitive swimming to help lead our age group swimmers through our program’s development model. As a member of the coaching staff you will be responsible for teaching and inspiring young swimmers to achieve their athletic goals and aspirations in the sport of swimming in alignment with our team’s vision of building character, feeding dreams and elevating performance.

General Manager – Lima Community Aquatic Park

Lima Community Aquatic Park is a managed facility by Sports Facilities Management, LLC, a Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) company. SFC is the nation’s leading resource for managing and developing sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. We provide a highly collaborative and supportive culture that raises our team members to new levels of career growth. Together, we will carve a path in a hyper-growing industry where you will enjoy the journey and learn from the industry’s best while having some fun.

Georgetown Day School HS Varsity Co-ed Swimming & Diving Head Coach

Georgetown Day School, an independent PK-12 school in Washington DC is searching for a High School Varsity Co-Ed Swimming and Diveing Coach, for the 2025-2026 school year. This a part-time, temporary position with a flat stipend. The season runs from November 2025 through mid-February 2026. The Coach is responsible for running morning practices from Monday to Friday, and one to two evening dual meets a week during the season. Other than a few Chanpionship Meets in January and February, there is no weekend obligation. We are looking for someone who would like to help build the program.

Assistant Age Group Coach

This would be an assistant coach role with the possibility of moving into the Lead Age Group Coach. The ideal candidate is knowledgeable about the sport of swimming, enthusiastic about developing a higher level group and willing to work cohesively with our staff and team philosophy. This is a part time/ hourly position that reports directly to the head coach.

Head Swim Coach

Looking for a results and data driven head coach for the Arizona Dolphins – Anthem, AZ.

Assistant Coach Women’s Swimming and Diving

The Assistant Coach for Women’s Swimming and Diving will assist the Head Coach in planning and directing the SMU Women’s Swimming program.

Head Age Group Coach

The Piedmont Swim Team is looking for an energetic team player who loves to coach youth athletes and is motivated to help advance our swimmers and program to the next level. This position reports to the Head Coach of Piedmont Swim Team who is responsible for the daily operations of the Club.

Lake Central Barracudas Assistant Head Coach

The Lake Central Barracudas Swim Club is looking for a dedicated and enthusiastic Assistant Head Coach to support our swimmers in achieving their personal and competitive goals.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

Assists the head coach in the organization and total well-being of the athletic program.

Facility and Pool Program Director – Summer Seasonal

This position oversees the daily operations of the White Memorial Park Pool during the summer months. Daily operations include a variety of duties such as planning, scheduling and maintaining the seasonal operation of the pool.

Full-Time Assistant Coach, West Fargo Flyers

WFF is seeking a highly motivated and enthusiastic individual to join our coaching staff as a full-time Assistant Coach. Under the direct supervision of the Head Coach, and in accordance with WFF bylaws and policies and procedures, the Assistant Coach will work closely with the Head Coach to develop and implement a comprehensive training program for swimmers of all ages and skill levels.

Diving Coach

Colorado State University Women’s Swim&Dive is seeking a full-time Diving Coach for their DI Diving program. The position is responsible for the planning and management of it’s diving program with additional office duties as assigned. Applicants will need to demonstrate an ability to recruit, develop and manage a competitive roster.

