Lilly King on Her Last Race in the USA: “Wow, this is very strange”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Last Friday in Indianapolis, Lilly King swam the last race of her career on US soil, placing 2nd in the 100 breast after winning the 50 breast the night prior. King will compete in both events at the upcoming world championships in Singapore next month, which the Olympic champ has said will be her last competition.