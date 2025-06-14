Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lilly King on Her Last Race in the USA: “Wow, this is very strange”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last Friday in Indianapolis, Lilly King swam the last race of her career on US soil, placing 2nd in the 100 breast after winning the 50 breast the night prior. King will compete in both events at the upcoming world championships in Singapore next month, which the Olympic champ has said will be her last competition.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!