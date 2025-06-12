Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Simone Manuel on Progress at US Trials: “It’s been since 2019 that I’ve seen a 52”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Simone Manuel qualified for her 5th world championships last week in Indianapolis, swimming to a 3rd place finish in the women’s 100 free to secure a spot on the 4×10 free relay. Although Manuel admits she’s a bit sad for not having qualified in an individual event, this marks a big step for the Olympic champion. Manuel hadn’t been 52.xx in an individual 100 free since 2019.

