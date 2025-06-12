Winter Juniors Qualifier Tsubasa Rhoe Commits To Wyoming For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tsubasa Rhoe from Houston, Texas has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Wyoming. He will arrive this fall in 2025.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Wyoming! I would like to thank my family, my friends ,and my coaches for supporting me throughout this process. I also want to thank Coach Jonathan and Coach Dave for this amazing opportunity. Go Pokes”

Rhoe swims for the Houston Bridge Bats and just finished his senior year at Lamar High School in Houston.

Last December, Rhoe swam at Winter Juniors West. He finished 36th in the 50 free (20.53), 49th in the 100 back (50.04), and 75th in the 100 free (45.85). He also time trialed the 50 free going another 20.53.

In February, Rhoe swam numerous lifetime bests at the UIL Region 4- 6A Championship during high school season. He swam to a 20.19 in the 50 free and 48.95 in the 100 backstroke.

A month later, he swam more personal best times at the GU AGS Aggie Invite. He swam to a 44.81 100 free, 1:45.66 200 free, 1:52.89 200 back, 48.82 100 fly, and 1:53.71 200 IM.

Rhoe’s Best SCY Times Are:

50 free: 20.19

100 free: 44.81

100 back: 48.95

100 fly: 48.82

The Wyoming men finished 5th out of six teams at the 2025 Western Athletic Conference. Gavin Smith led the way for the team as he won both the 100 and 200 butterfly events.

Based on his best times, Rhoe has the potential to make an immediate impact upon his arrival. His best times in the 50 free and 100 back would have made the conference ‘B’ final while his best times in the 100 free and 100 fly would have made the ‘C’ final. In addition to his individual impact, he also has relay potential as his best times in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back would have been 2nd on the roster this past season.

Rhoe will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Jackson Kogler, Travis Ayers, Jack Boysen, and Cade Doherty. It is a class that has numerous boys from Texas including Ayers, Boysen, and Doherty.

