2025 Australian World Championship Trials: Day Four Finals Live Recap

We’ve got another day of high-octane racing about to unfold at the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials as swimmers vie for slots on the nation’s roster for Singapore.

World record holder Kaylee McKeown led the women’s 200m backstroke heats and will look to complete her sweep of the discipline this evening, with Hannah Fredericks, Jaclyn Barclay and Jenna Forrester also in the mix.

The men’s 200m IM field is essentially wide open, although William Petric staked his claim with the sole sub-2:00 performance of the prelims. David Schlicht will flank him this evening, with Gabriel Gorgas on the other side.

Olympians Brendon Smith and Se-Bom Lee are also in the 2IM hunt.

2023 World Championships silver medalist Elizabeth Dekkers leads the women’s 200m butterfly while a big battle is brewing in the men’s 100m free.

Kyle Chalmers already qualified for Singapore in a silver medal-earning 50m free performance and will look to add the 100m free to his lineup. He’ll need to fend off the likes of Zac Incerti, Flynn Southam and Maximillian Giuliani, among others.

Women’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL

GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 2:04.47

SILVER – Hannah Fredericks, 2:09.54

BRONZE – Jenna Forrester, 2:11.79

Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown did not disappoint on her way to dominating this women’s 200m backstroke.

The 23-year-old busted out a season-best of 2:04.47 to beat the pack by over 5 seconds en route to adding this event to her Singapore lineup. The USC Spartan split 29.12/31.56/31.93/31.86 to shave .10 off her previous season-quickest effort of 2:04.57 notched at March’s NSW Championships.

She maintains her spot atop the world rankings on the season and remains the only swimmer on the planet who has been under 2:05 thus far.

22-year-old Hanna Fredericks of St. Peters Western clocked a speedy 2:09.54 to reap silver and also clear the World Championships qualification time of 2:10.51.

Fredericks’ lifetime best remains at the 2:08.25 at last year’s Olympic Trials, just missing out on the Paris team.

Jenna Forrester, also trained by Dean Boxall, settled for bronze in 2:11.79. She’ll have another attempt at making the squad via the women’s 400m IM.

Men’s 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

Australian Record: 1:55.72 – Mitch Larkin, 2019

All Comers Record: 1:54.98 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

2024 Trials Winner: William Petric, 1:57.54

Swim Australia Qualifying Time: 1:59.05

GOLD – David Schlicht, 1:58.10

SILVER – William Petric, 1:58.25

BRONZE – Brendon Smith, 2:00.04

Two men dipped under the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time of 1:59.05, with David Schlicht and William Petric getting the job done.

Donning an ASU cap, 25-year-old Schlicht cleared the 2:00 barrier for the first time in his career, hitting 1:58.10 after a slight time delay with the results. Splits were incomplete on the results.

20-year-old Petric touched next in 1:58.25 in the duel, splitting 25.43/29.93/34.14/28.75 in the process. That checked in as the 4th-best time of the St. Peters Western swimmer’s career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 1:57.54 from last year’s Olympic Trials.

Petric placed 10th in Paris, producing a time there of 1:58.13 to miss out on the final.

Fellow Olympian Brendon Smith rounded out tonight’s podium in 2:00.04, well off his PB of 1:58.12 from last year’s Trials.

Women’s 100 Freestyle MC – FINAL

Alexa Leary clocked a time of 58.97 to reap 1029 points and book her ticket to the Para World Championships. Runner-up status went to Chloe Osborn who nabbed 812 points followed by Rachel Watson who cleared 796 points to also qualify for the Para World Championships.

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

Australian Record: 2:03.41 – Jessicah Schipper, (2009)

All Comers Record: 2:05.20 – Elizabeth Dekkers, AUS (2024)

2024 Trials Winner: Elizabeth Dekkers, 2:06.01

Swim Australia Qualifying Time: 2:09.21

World Record: 46.40 – Pan Zhanle, CHN (2024)

Australian Record: 47.07 – Cam McEvoy

All Comers Record: 47.04 – Cam McEvoy, AUS (2016)

2024 Trials Winner: Kyle Chalmers, 47.75

Kyle Chalmers, 47.75 Swim Australia Qualifying Time: 48.34

