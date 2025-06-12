Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 Canadian Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 3

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 6 Prelims Heat Sheet

Women’s 200 Freestyle

  • World Record:
  • Canadian Record: 1:53.65 – Summer McIntosh, (2023)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Champion:
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.23
  • Canadian World Juniors Standard:

Men’s 200 Freestyle

  • World Record:
  • Canadian Record: 1:46.40 – Brent Hayden, (2008)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Champion:
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:46.70
  • Canadian World Juniors Standard:

Women’s 50 Butterfly

  • World Record:
  • Canadian Record: 25.62 – Penny Oleksiak, (2017)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Champion:
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 26.23
  • Canadian World Juniors Standard:

Men’s 50 Butterfly

  • World Record:
  • Canadian Record: 23.09 – Ilya Kharun, (2025)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Champion:
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 23.36
  • Canadian World Juniors Standard:

Para Women’s 50 Backstroke

Para Men’s 50 Backstroke

Para Women’s 100 Backstroke

Para Men’s 100 Backstroke

Men’s 800 Freestyle

Women’s 1500 Freestyle

 

Scuncan Dott v2
2 minutes ago

Assume Summer will lead off the 800 Free relay in Singapore to go for a time?

Hswimmer
10 minutes ago

No Summer in 200 free? Guess she really wants that 200 Fly WR in Singapore.

Ben W
15 minutes ago

Listening to this announcer is painful

