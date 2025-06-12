2025 Canadian Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Top Seed in M. 200 Free Alex Axon Out (Day 6 Prelims Scratches) The last day of the Canadian Trials saw numerous scratches with Alex Axon the top seed in the 200 free headlining them, also pulling out of the 800 free tonight.

Canadian Worlds Roster Update: Lorne Wigginton, Madison Kryger Book Spots To Singapore With top two finishes in the men’s 400 IM and women’s 200 back respectively, both Lorne Wigginton and Madison Kryger are headed to Singapore.

2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials continue this evening in Victoria with the 400 IM and 200 backstroke for both men and women.

WATCH: Summer McIntosh’s 2:02.26 200 Fly & Other Day Four Canada Race Videos SwimSwam has compiled a list of all of the available race videos from Tuesday night’s session of the 2025 Canadian Trials.