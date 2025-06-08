2025 Canadian Swimming Trials – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

After a muted prelims session with few of the big names showing their cards in the heats, Canada’s biggest stars will take to the pool on Saturday night chasing spots at the World Championships and World Junior Championships later this year.

The first night will launch with a bang, with Summer McIntosh, Mary-Sophie Harvey, and Kylie Masse all pursuing their initial qualifications for the Singapore team. McIntosh cruised to a 4:10 in the 400 free in prelims, well off her Canadian Record of 3:56.08; Masse was the fastest in heats of the 100 back in 59.23; and Harvey chose against the head-to-head with McIntosh in the 400 free and instead swam to a 2:25.70 in the prelims of the 200 breaststroke.

On the men’s side, all eyes will be on the clock as a young wave of Canadians chase World Aquatics “A” standards. Oliver Dawson in the 200 breaststroke (2:13.97 in prelims, best of 2:12.42) and Blake Tierney in the 100 backstroke (54.02 in prelims) are among the best hopes. The Canadian men’s side has been unable to keep up with the women in recent years, and are looking for some breakthroughs to rebuild their ranks toward the Los Angeles Olympics.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 2:17.55 — Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:20.12 – Annamay Pierse (2009)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:30.08

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 2:05.48 — Qin Haiyang, China (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:08.84 – Mike Brown (2008)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 2:10.32

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:16.09

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 57.13 — Regan Smith, United States (2024)

Canadian Record: 57.70 – Kylie Masse (2021)

(2021) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.46

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:02.53

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon , Italy (2022)

, Italy (2022) Canadian Record: 53.35 – Markus Thormeyer (2019)

(2019) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 53.94

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 55.94

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:55.38 — Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

Canadian Record: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.23

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:16.52

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:39.96 — Lukas Martens, Germany (2025)

Canadian Record: 3:43.46 – Ryan Cochrane (2014)

(2014) World Aquatics ‘A’ Standard: 3:48.15

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 3:54.30

Para Swimming – Finals

In addition to the previously mentioned athletes, para swimmers are back in action tonight, racing alongside their non-para counterparts in the same finals session. Para swimming is open to athletes with physical disabilities such as dwarfism, amputation/limb loss, blindness/visual impairment, spinal cord injury/wheelchair-users, cerebral palsy/brain injury/stroke, cognitive impairment, and Les autres. Para athletes are classified into categories based on the nature and severity of their impairments: physical (S1-S10), visual (S11-S13), and intellectual (S14). This classification system ensures a level playing field by grouping athletes with similar impairments, allowing for fair competition. To learn more about Para Swimming, including how the points system determines winners rather than time, click here.



