Katie Ledecky & Bobby Finke Have Fun Talking to the Media (FULL INTERVIEW)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After both winning 3 national titles apiece, Olympic distance icons Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke spoke with the media in a tandem interview. As a training duo, they have fun swimming next to one another. But in the mixed zone, they held no punches.

chickenlamp
9 minutes ago

reminiscent of this classic: https://youtu.be/LOPMEaoGWds?si=kb2p1Tc0j1E9tIy8

junebug
Reply to  chickenlamp
5 minutes ago

Knew it was going to be the 2022 Dressel/Finke/Ledecky interview before I clicked, that one’s an all-timer

PFA
Reply to  chickenlamp
38 seconds ago

Still Goated interview

Piano Backstroker
10 minutes ago

Ok is anyone going to say what I’m thinking?

800 medley relay
Reply to  Piano Backstroker
3 minutes ago

lol his girlfriend is very good friends with Katie.

KSW
Reply to  Piano Backstroker
18 seconds ago

Jail. Now.

Facts
23 minutes ago

The two best American swimmers right now

47.84
24 minutes ago

Bobby being nice while KL went right for the jugular 😭

WaterAce
25 minutes ago

The faces of USA swimming, please don’t retire anytime soon

