Katie Ledecky & Bobby Finke Have Fun Talking to the Media (FULL INTERVIEW)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
After both winning 3 national titles apiece, Olympic distance icons Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke spoke with the media in a tandem interview. As a training duo, they have fun swimming next to one another. But in the mixed zone, they held no punches.
reminiscent of this classic: https://youtu.be/LOPMEaoGWds?si=kb2p1Tc0j1E9tIy8
Knew it was going to be the 2022 Dressel/Finke/Ledecky interview before I clicked, that one’s an all-timer
Still Goated interview
Ok is anyone going to say what I’m thinking?
lol his girlfriend is very good friends with Katie.
Jail. Now.
The two best American swimmers right now
Bobby being nice while KL went right for the jugular 😭
The faces of USA swimming, please don’t retire anytime soon