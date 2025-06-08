Santo Condorelli Qualifies to Represent the U.S. – His 3rd Country – at World Championships

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Santo Condorelli will represent his third country in international competition after finishing 2nd in the men’s 50 free final on Saturday at the U.S. National Championships.

Condorelli finished in 21.68, which placed him behind only Jack Alexy (21.36).

That means Condorelli will add Team USA to his resume after previously representing Canada and Italy internationally. The 30-year-old sprinter swam at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and qualified to represent the U.S. at the 2013 World Junior Swimming Championships, but declined to maintain his eligibility to swim for Canada. He was a member of the U.S. Junior National Team, though.

In 2015, Condorelli appeared at the Canadian World Championship Trials and qualified to represent Canada at the World Championships. There, he won a bronze medal in the 400 mixed free relay. He also grabbed four medals that year representing Canada at the Pan American Games. A year later, he raced at the 2016 Olympic Trials and qualified to represent Canada at his first Olympic Games.

He finished 4th individually in the 100 free in 47.88, missing a bronze medal by .03 seconds.

That was his last appearance for Canada; after almost two years away from racing, he re-emerged living, and competing for, Canada. His first representation of his new home country was at the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships.

At the time, individuals with a great grand-parent born in Italy were eligible for Italian citizenship; earlier this year, that was limited to a grandparent, with that grandparent being required to hold only Italian citizenship at the time of their death.

Condorelli’s father, who died in January, is of Sicilian heritage.

He won his only Olympic medal so far, a silver in the 400 free relay, representing Italy at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Condorelli applied to switch his sporting citizenship back to the U.S. ahead of the 2024 Olympic Trials on the basis that he would be eligible before the Olympic Games, but an arbitrator ultimately denied that appeal.

A recent update to World Aquatics’ rules reduced the waiting time for sporting citizenship changes from 3 years to 1 year, though that was too late for Condorelli to attempt to represent the United States at last year’s Olympics.

Condorelli, who grew up in the United States, acquired U.S. citizenship because his father was an American citizen at the time of his birth. He was born in Japan, but does not have citizenship there as Japan does not automatically grant citizenship to people born there.

Best Time

Condorelli’s time of 21.68 is a new personal best, improving on the 21.83 he swam at the 2016 Olympic Games.

He now ranks as the 11th-fastest American in the history of the event.