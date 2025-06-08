Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Santo Condorelli Qualifies to Represent the U.S. – His 3rd Country – at World Championships

Comments: 15

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Santo Condorelli will represent his third country in international competition after finishing 2nd in the men’s 50 free final on Saturday at the U.S. National Championships.

Condorelli finished in 21.68, which placed him behind only Jack Alexy (21.36).

That means Condorelli will add Team USA to his resume after previously representing Canada and Italy internationally. The 30-year-old sprinter swam at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and qualified to represent the U.S. at the 2013 World Junior Swimming Championships, but declined to maintain his eligibility to swim for Canada. He was a member of the U.S. Junior National Team, though.

In 2015, Condorelli appeared at the Canadian World Championship Trials and qualified to represent Canada at the World Championships. There, he won a bronze medal in the 400 mixed free relay. He also grabbed four medals that year representing Canada at the Pan American Games. A year later, he raced at the 2016 Olympic Trials and qualified to represent Canada at his first Olympic Games.

He finished 4th individually in the 100 free in 47.88, missing a bronze medal by .03 seconds.

That was his last appearance for Canada; after almost two years away from racing, he re-emerged living, and competing for, Canada. His first representation of his new home country was at the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships.

At the time, individuals with a great grand-parent born in Italy were eligible for Italian citizenship; earlier this year, that was limited to a grandparent, with that grandparent being required to hold only Italian citizenship at the time of their death.

Condorelli’s father, who died in January, is of Sicilian heritage.

He won his only Olympic medal so far, a silver in the 400 free relay, representing Italy at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Condorelli applied to switch his sporting citizenship back to the U.S. ahead of the 2024 Olympic Trials on the basis that he would be eligible before the Olympic Games, but an arbitrator ultimately denied that appeal.

A recent update to World Aquatics’ rules reduced the waiting time for sporting citizenship changes from 3 years to 1 year, though that was too late for Condorelli to attempt to represent the United States at last year’s Olympics.

Condorelli, who grew up in the United States, acquired U.S. citizenship because his father was an American citizen at the time of his birth. He was born in Japan, but does not have citizenship there as Japan does not automatically grant citizenship to people born there.

Best Time

Condorelli’s time of 21.68 is a new personal best, improving on the 21.83 he swam at the 2016 Olympic Games.

He now ranks as the 11th-fastest American in the history of the event.

  1. Caeleb Dressel, 21.04 – 2019
  2. Nathan Adrian, 21.37 – 2015
  3. (TIE) Anthony Ervin/Cullen Jones, 21.40 – 2016
  5. Michael Andrew, 21.41 – 2022
  6. Garrett Weber-Gale, 21.47 – 2008
  7. Jack Alexy, 21.49 – 2025
  8. Ryan Held, 21.50 – 2023
  9. Chris Guiliano, 21.59 – 2024
  10. Ben Wildman-Tobriner, 21.64 – 2008
  11. Santo Condorelli, 21.68 – 2025
  12. Matt King, 21.70 – 2024

15
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

15 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Oh Canada
53 seconds ago

Quite the accomplishment to represent 3 countries. Congratulations!

0
0
Reply
phelpsfan
4 minutes ago

Why cant he just stick to a single country like the rest of the swimmers do?

0
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  phelpsfan
1 minute ago

Because he’s Mr. WorldWide

0
0
Reply
47.84
Reply to  phelpsfan
23 seconds ago

We ignoring the American swimmers that hop to other countries because they can’t make the US team ? Atleast Santo isn’t taking the easy way out. Qualifying in Canada or Italy would be way easier in the 50

0
0
Reply
KSW
8 minutes ago

comment image

Santo collecting countries like infinity stones

4
0
Reply
Marshall
9 minutes ago

“That was his last appearance for Canada; after almost two years away from racing, he re-emerged living, and competing for, Canada”

Is that supposed to be competing for Italy?

Also, crazy he was born in Japan. Imagine if they had a birth right type of citizenship. Then he could compete for 4 countries!

0
0
Reply
Geo
11 minutes ago

My GOAT

0
0
Reply
Pool Noodle
11 minutes ago

Has he had a recent “overlapping” with Bret Hawke…? Sorry, I’m suspicious

5
-4
Reply
Piano Backstroker
16 minutes ago

Legendary!! Watch him make the podium at Worlds

4
-2
Reply
OrangeSwammer
25 minutes ago

Wow, didn’t realize Alexy popped up to #2 American with 21.36. Good for him!

7
0
Reply

