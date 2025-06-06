2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Happy Friday everyone, it’s time for the fourth day of the 2025 U.S. National Championships! There are just three events on the schedule this morning–the 400 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke–but there should be plenty of action. Not only is Katie Ledecky in the water for the 400 freestyle prelims and the men’s 400 freestyle field as open as ever, but the sprint breaststroke and backstroke specialists will quickly renew their rivalries from yesterday’s 50s in the 100s this morning.

Women’s 400 Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: 3:55.58 — Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46 — Katie Ledecky (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 3:56.81 — Katie Ledecky , United States (2025)

, United States (2025) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky — 3:58.35

— 3:58.35 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.23

Championship Final Qualifiers:

Men’s 400 Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: 3:39.96 — Lukas Märtens, Germany (2025)

American Record: 3:42.78 — Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 — Larsen Jensen, United States (2008)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Aaron Shackell — 3:45.46

— 3:45.46 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

Championship Final Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

World Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King , United States (2017)

, United States (2017) American Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 — Jessica Hardy, United States (2009)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King — 1:05.43

— 1:05.43 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:06.87

Championship Final Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

World Record: 56.88 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

American Record: 58.14 — Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 58.14 — Michael Andrew , United States (2021)

, United States (2021) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Nick Fink — 59.08

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

Championship Final Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Prelims

Championship Final Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Prelims

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon, Italy (2022)

American Record: 51.85 — Ryan Murphy (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 51.94 — Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy — 52.22

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 53.94

Championship Final Qualifiers: