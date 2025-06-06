2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet
Happy Friday everyone, it’s time for the fourth day of the 2025 U.S. National Championships! There are just three events on the schedule this morning–the 400 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke–but there should be plenty of action. Not only is Katie Ledecky in the water for the 400 freestyle prelims and the men’s 400 freestyle field as open as ever, but the sprint breaststroke and backstroke specialists will quickly renew their rivalries from yesterday’s 50s in the 100s this morning.
Women’s 400 Freestyle — Prelims
- World Record: 3:55.58 — Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)
- American Record: 3:56.46 — Katie Ledecky (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 3:56.81 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2025)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky — 3:58.35
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.23
Championship Final Qualifiers:
Men’s 400 Freestyle — Prelims
- World Record: 3:39.96 — Lukas Märtens, Germany (2025)
- American Record: 3:42.78 — Larsen Jensen (2008)
- U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 — Larsen Jensen, United States (2008)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Aaron Shackell — 3:45.46
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15
Championship Final Qualifiers:
Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims
- World Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King, United States (2017)
- American Record: 1:04.13 — Lilly King (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 — Jessica Hardy, United States (2009)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King — 1:05.43
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:06.87
Championship Final Qualifiers:
Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims
- World Record: 56.88 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)
- American Record: 58.14 — Michael Andrew (2021)
- U.S. Open Record: 58.14 — Michael Andrew, United States (2021)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Nick Fink — 59.08
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75
Championship Final Qualifiers:
Women’s 100 Backstroke — Prelims
- World Record: 57.13 — Regan Smith, United States (2024)
- American Record: 57.13 — Regan Smith (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 57.13 — Regan Smith, United States (2024)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Regan Smith — 57.13
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.46
Championship Final Qualifiers:
Men’s 100 Backstroke — Prelims
- World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon, Italy (2022)
- American Record: 51.85 — Ryan Murphy (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 51.94 — Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)
- 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy — 52.22
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 53.94
Championship Final Qualifiers:
Lady Vol Emily Brown has been going off this week
I’m old enough to remember Don Schollander and Debbie Meyer swimming back in the 1960’s, but I still LOVE the excitement of this competition — and what’s to come later this summer! TEAMS USA is going to look so strong, esp. on the women’s side. And, all of the younger swimmers coming up!?! LA 2028 will be great. . . .
You gonna make it to 2028 unc?