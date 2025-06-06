SwimSwam Pulse: 46.2% Pick 100 Back As Deepest Event For U.S. Women

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

RESULTS

100 back – 46.2%

46.2% 100 fly – 28.3%

28.3% 200 back – 12.0%

12.0% 100 free – 10.3%

10.3% 50 free – 2.1%

2.1% Other – 1.1%

The U.S. women have long boasted an incredible talent pool in the backstroke events, so much so that often the third-place finisher at their national selection meet would’ve been a legitimate medal contender at that year’s Olympics or World Championships.

However, at the 2024 Olympic Trials, the 100 fly emerged as arguably the deepest event for the American women as Gretchen Walsh broke the world record (55.18), Torri Huske moved to #3 all-time (55.52) and Regan Smith moved into a tie for #5 all-time (55.62) last summer in Indianapolis.

In one of our recent polls, prior to the start of the 2025 U.S. Nationals, we asked SwimSwam readers which event is deepest for the American women, and despite the performances we saw last year in the 100 fly, the 100 back still came out on top.

The 100 back earned 46.2% of votes, with Smith and Katharine Berkoff winning silver and bronze in the event at last summer’s Olympics behind Australian Kaylee McKeown.

In the 2024 calendar year, the Americans had nine women ranked in the top 20 in the world in the 100 back, while in the 100 fly, which earned 28.3% of votes, they only had five of the top 20, though Walsh, Huske and Smith ranked 1-2-3.

Top 20 – Women’s 100m Backstroke (LCM, 2024)

Rank Time Name NAT Date 1 57.13 Smith, Regan USA Jun 18, 2024 2 57.33 McKeown, Kaylee AUS Jul 30, 2024 3 57.83 Berkoff, Katharine USA Jun 17, 2024 4 57.88 O’Callaghan, Mollie AUS Jun 10, 2024 5 57.94 Masse, Kylie CAN May 13, 2024 6 58.29 Curzan, Claire USA Feb 13, 2024 7 58.43 Anderson, Iona AUS Jun 10, 2024 8 58.55 Noble, Kennedy USA Jun 17, 2024 9 58.79 Terebo, Emma FRA Jun 16, 2024 9 58.79 Fuller, Josephine USA Jun 17, 2024 11 58.95 L Wilm, Ingrid CAN Feb 18, 2024 12 59.02 L Wan, Letian CHN Apr 19, 2024 13 59.05 L Shackley, Leah USA Aug 21, 2024 14 59.07 White, Rhyan USA Jun 18, 2024 15 59.10 Stadden, Isabelle USA Jun 17, 2024 16 59.11 Hill, Danielle IRL May 22, 2024 17 59.17 Gastaldello, Beryl FRA Jun 16, 2024 18 59.28 Barclay, Jaclyn AUS Feb 13, 2024 19 59.29 Moluh, Mary-Ambre FRA Jun 16, 2024 20 59.33 Wang, Xueer CHN Mar 3, 2024 20 59.33 Bacon, Phoebe USA Jun 17, 2024

Top 20 – Women’s 100m Butterfly (LCM, 2024)

Rank Time Name NAT Date 1 55.18 Walsh, Gretchen USA Jun 15, 2024 2 55.52 Huske, Torri USA Jun 16, 2024 3 55.62 Smith, Regan USA Jun 16, 2024 4 56.11 Koehler, Angelina GER Feb 11, 2024 5 56.15 Zhang, Yufei CHN Jul 27, 2024 6 56.33 Hirai, Mizuki JPN Jun 22, 2024 7 56.40 McKeon, Emma AUS Feb 23, 2024 8 56.44 MacNeil, Margaret CAN Jul 28, 2024 9 56.61 Curzan, Claire USA Feb 12, 2024 10 56.77 Throssell, Brianna AUS Apr 17, 2024 11 56.78 Shackell, Alex USA Jun 15, 2024 12 56.82 Yu, Yiting CHN Apr 19, 2024 13 56.93 Hansson, Louise SWE Jul 27, 2024 14 57.03 Ikee, Rikako JPN Mar 17, 2024 15 57.10 Perkins, Alexandria AUS Jun 10, 2024 16 57.19 McIntosh, Summer CAN Apr 10, 2024 17 57.24 Wattel, Marie FRA Jul 27, 2024 18 57.25 Vanotterdijk, Roos BEL Jul 27, 2024 19 57.31 Matsumoto, Shiho JPN Mar 17, 2024 19 57.31 Harvey, Mary-Sophie CAN May 13, 2024

Interestingly, the 200 back, which only picked up 12% of votes, also had nine Americans ranked in the top 20 in the world last year, and they also had a 10th, Josephine Fuller, ranked 21st.

Top 20 – Women’s 200m Backstroke (LCM, 2024)

Rank Time Name NAT Date 1 2:03.30 McKeown, Kaylee AUS Jun 10, 2024 2 2:03.99 Smith, Regan USA Mar 6, 2024 3 2:05.57 Masse, Kylie CAN Aug 2, 2024 4 2:05.61 Bacon, Phoebe USA Aug 2, 2024 5 2:05.77 Curzan, Claire USA Feb 17, 2024 6 2:07.03 Barclay, Jaclyn AUS Feb 17, 2024 7 2:07.38 White, Rhyan USA Mar 6, 2024 8 2:07.52 Noble, Kennedy USA Jun 21, 2024 9 2:07.53 Shanahan, Katie GBR Aug 2, 2024 10 2:07.57 Peng, Xuwei CHN Apr 19, 2024 11 2:07.72 Grimes, Katie USA Jun 21, 2024 12 2:07.84 Osrin, Honey GBR Aug 1, 2024 13 2:07.97 O’Dell, Teagan USA Jun 20, 2024 14 2:08.19 Shackley, Leah USA Aug 21, 2024 15 2:08.25 Fredericks, Hannah AUS Jun 10, 2024 16 2:08.40 Stadden, Isabelle USA Jun 20, 2024 17 2:08.41 Liu, Yaxin CHN Apr 19, 2024 18 2:08.45 Terebo, Emma FRA May 25, 2024 19 2:08.54 Gorbenko, Anastasia ISR May 29, 2024 20 2:08.79 Shkurdai, Anastasiya BLR Aug 1, 2024

Of course, the poll was related to the field heading into this week’s U.S. Nationals, and we’ve yet to see the final of the 100 back, though Smith (58.06) and Berkoff (58.75) qualified 1-2 into tonight’s final with seven other women breaking 1:00 in the prelims.

In the 100 fly, we saw Walsh narrowly miss her newly minted world record in 54.76, but the rest of the field wasn’t as fast as last year’s Olympic Trials, with Huske the runner-up in 56.61 and Alex Shackell 3rd in 57.71, with Smith dropping the event from her program.

Only the top three broke 58 in the 100 fly final after seven of the eight ‘A’ finalists did so at last year’s Trials.

Earlier in the meet in the 200 back, the U.S. depth was on full display with the entire ‘A’ final proving to be more competitive than last year’s Olympic semi-finals. Teagan O’Dell finished 8th in the ‘A’ final in a time of 2:08.62, and it took a time of 2:08.79 to advance to the Olympic final last summer in Paris.

Claire Curzan pulled out an upset victory in the 200 back on Wednesday in a time of 2:05.09, topping pre-race favorite Smith (2:05.84) while Leah Shackley (2:06.66) and Phoebe Bacon (2:06.79) also posted elite times to give the U.S. four women in the top seven in the 2024-25 world rankings.

In the 100 fly, they have three of the top four, while in the 100 back, with tonight’s final still to come, the Americans have six of the top 10.

