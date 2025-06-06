Augustana College Tabs Ramsey Vens As New Coach

Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, a Division III program, has tabbed one of its own to lead the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

Ramsey Vens, who graduated from Augustana in 2010, has been hired as head coach of both programs.

She replaces Dan Lloyd, who left Augustana in May after 11 years to take over the program at Illinois Wesleyan.

The team MVP for Augustana in 2006 and 2007 and a qualifier for the NCAA Division III Championships in 2006, Vens has spent the past five seasons as the top assistant coach for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to return to my alma mater as the head coach of Augustana College Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving,” Vens said in a release. “It truly feels like coming home. I want to thank Augustana athletic director Mike Zapolski for granting me this incredible opportunity. I look forward to building on the strong tradition of success within both the men’s and women’s programs.”

Vens hopes to duplicate the success of Lloyd, who helped guide Augustana to College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s championships in 2022, 2024 and 2025, and men’s championships each of the last three years.

This past season, Tyler Leslie became the first All-American from the Augustana men’s program since Tom Hancock in 1986.

In addition to coaching at St. Ambrose, Vens was also an assistant coach for Davenport Central High School and the head coach of the Davenport Metro Swim Team.

“Ramsey brings a number of positive attributes to her new position at Augustana, and I am confident that she will build on the positive trajectory within the Vikings men’s and women’s swimming and diving program,” Zapolski said. ”Ramsey’s extensive coaching experience at the collegiate, club and high school level, robust recruiting contacts and passion for mentoring young people will be valuable assets.”