Luka Does It Again: Mijatovic Throws Down 3:45.89 400 Free For 15-16 NAG, Under 17-18 Record

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Luka Mijatovic followed up his stunning performance in the 200 freestyle on Wednesday with another jaw-dropper on Friday morning at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis.

The 16-year-old phenom dominated the penultimate heat of the men’s 400 free, putting up a time of 3:45.89 to obliterate the boys’ 15-16 National Age Group Record of 3:48.95 that he set three months ago at the Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont.

And just like he did in the 200 free, in addition to lowering his own 15-16 NAG, Mijatovic also went under the existing 17-18 record of 3:46.08, set by Larsen Jensen in the 2004 Olympic final where he finished 4th.

In the 15-16 age group, Mijatovic is now nearly five seconds faster than any other American, with Jensen ranking 2nd all-time at 3:50.68.

All-Time Rankings, U.S. Boys’ 15-16 400 Freestyle (LCM)

  1. Luka Mijatovic (Pleasanton Seahawks), 3:45.89 – 2025
  2. Larsen Jensen (Bakersfield Swim Club), 3:50.68 – 2002
  3. Norvin Clontz (SwimMAC Carolina), 3:50.82 – 2022
  4. Jake Magahey (SwimAtlanta), 3:51.38 – 2018
  5. Dare Rose (Scarlet Aquatics), 3:51.41 – 2018

Among 18 and unders in the U.S., just a two months after his 16th birthday, Mijatovic leads a star-studded group that includes Jensen, 2024 Olympian Luke Whitlock, and Michael Phelps, who are the only three swimmers in the 17-18 age group to break 3:47.

All-Time Rankings, U.S. Boys’ 18 & Under 400 Freestyle (LCM)

  1. Luka Mijatovic (Pleasanton Seahawks), 3:45.89 – 2025
  2. Larsen Jensen (Mission Viejo Nadadores), 3:46.08 – 2004
  3. Luke Whitlock (Fishers Area Swimming Tigers), 3:46.42 – 2024
  4. Michael Phelps (North Baltimore Aquatic Club), 3:46.73 – 2003
  5. Klete Keller (Brophy East Swim Team) / Aaron Shackell (Carmel Swim Club), 3:47.00 – 2000 / 2023

Looking at the all-time junior rankings, including 18 & under swimmers (according to year of birth), Mijatovic ranks 9th all-time.

Among 16-year-olds, Australian legend Ian Thorpe is the fastest ever at 3:41.83, done in 1999, while China’s Zhang Zhanshuo went 3:45.11 at the age of 16 in December 2023. Italian Lorenzo Galossi also notably went 3:45.93, just four one-hundredths slower than Mijatovic, at 15.

All-Time Rankings, Boys’ 18 & Under 400 Freestyle (LCM)

  1. Ian Thorpe (AUS), 3:40.59 – 2000
  2. Park Tae Hwan (KOR), 3:44.30 – 2007
  3. Petar Mitsin (BUL), 3:44.31 – 2023
  4. Hao Yun (CHN), 3:44.87 – 2013
  5. Grant Hackett (AUS), 3:44.88 – 1998
  6. Mack Horton (AUS), 3:44.91 – 2014
  7. Zhang Zhanshuo (CHN), 3:45.11 – 2023
  8. Sun Yang (CHN), 3:45.39 – 2009
  9. Luka Mijatovic (USA), 3:45.89 – 2025
  10. Elijah Winnington (AUS), 3:45.98 – 2018

