Luka Does It Again: Mijatovic Throws Down 3:45.89 400 Free For 15-16 NAG, Under 17-18 Record

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Luka Mijatovic followed up his stunning performance in the 200 freestyle on Wednesday with another jaw-dropper on Friday morning at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis.
The 16-year-old phenom dominated the penultimate heat of the men’s 400 free, putting up a time of 3:45.89 to obliterate the boys’ 15-16 National Age Group Record of 3:48.95 that he set three months ago at the Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont.
And just like he did in the 200 free, in addition to lowering his own 15-16 NAG, Mijatovic also went under the existing 17-18 record of 3:46.08, set by Larsen Jensen in the 2004 Olympic final where he finished 4th.
In the 15-16 age group, Mijatovic is now nearly five seconds faster than any other American, with Jensen ranking 2nd all-time at 3:50.68.
All-Time Rankings, U.S. Boys’ 15-16 400 Freestyle (LCM)
- Luka Mijatovic (Pleasanton Seahawks), 3:45.89 – 2025
- Larsen Jensen (Bakersfield Swim Club), 3:50.68 – 2002
- Norvin Clontz (SwimMAC Carolina), 3:50.82 – 2022
- Jake Magahey (SwimAtlanta), 3:51.38 – 2018
- Dare Rose (Scarlet Aquatics), 3:51.41 – 2018
Among 18 and unders in the U.S., just a two months after his 16th birthday, Mijatovic leads a star-studded group that includes Jensen, 2024 Olympian Luke Whitlock, and Michael Phelps, who are the only three swimmers in the 17-18 age group to break 3:47.
All-Time Rankings, U.S. Boys’ 18 & Under 400 Freestyle (LCM)
- Luka Mijatovic (Pleasanton Seahawks), 3:45.89 – 2025
- Larsen Jensen (Mission Viejo Nadadores), 3:46.08 – 2004
- Luke Whitlock (Fishers Area Swimming Tigers), 3:46.42 – 2024
- Michael Phelps (North Baltimore Aquatic Club), 3:46.73 – 2003
- Klete Keller (Brophy East Swim Team) / Aaron Shackell (Carmel Swim Club), 3:47.00 – 2000 / 2023
Looking at the all-time junior rankings, including 18 & under swimmers (according to year of birth), Mijatovic ranks 9th all-time.
Among 16-year-olds, Australian legend Ian Thorpe is the fastest ever at 3:41.83, done in 1999, while China’s Zhang Zhanshuo went 3:45.11 at the age of 16 in December 2023. Italian Lorenzo Galossi also notably went 3:45.93, just four one-hundredths slower than Mijatovic, at 15.
All-Time Rankings, Boys’ 18 & Under 400 Freestyle (LCM)
- Ian Thorpe (AUS), 3:40.59 – 2000
- Park Tae Hwan (KOR), 3:44.30 – 2007
- Petar Mitsin (BUL), 3:44.31 – 2023
- Hao Yun (CHN), 3:44.87 – 2013
- Grant Hackett (AUS), 3:44.88 – 1998
- Mack Horton (AUS), 3:44.91 – 2014
- Zhang Zhanshuo (CHN), 3:45.11 – 2023
- Sun Yang (CHN), 3:45.39 – 2009
- Luka Mijatovic (USA), 3:45.89 – 2025
- Elijah Winnington (AUS), 3:45.98 – 2018
His 4:16 in the 400 IM wasnt a NAG ?
He’s not the next Michael Phelps, he’s the next Luka Mijatovic. We can’t contain him, we can only hope to understand him.
Saying next Luka implies there was one luka before
This kid might actually win a national title at 16 🤯
First since Phelps?
400 free has been the US’ worst event for a while, but with Maurer and Mijatovic, I can’t help but think we’re covered to LA.