Peplowski and Gemmell 200 Free Swim-Off Set To Happen Saturday

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following a tie for 4th-place in the 200 free on Wednesday, Anna Peplowski and Erin Gemmell will have a swim-off at the start of Saturday night’s finals session at the U.S. National Championships, according to USA Swimming.

The pair of NCAA stars turned in new best times of 1:55.82 on Wednesday. For Peplowski, this was her first sub-1:56 swim, besting her 1:56.39 best from the prelims session. Prior to this week, her best stood at 1:56.99 from the 2024 Pro Series in San Antonio by over a second. Gemmell, meanwhile, got back under the 1:55.97 she registered leading off the U.S. women’s 4×200 free relay at the 2023 World Championships.

The winner of this swim-off will be guaranteed a spot on the U.S. team as one of the top four finishers in the event for the 4×200 free relay. They will join the event’s top 3 finishers, Claire Weinstein, Katie Ledecky, and Torri Huske. A swim-off, at a time decided by the athletes, their coaches, the Meet Managing Director, and the National Team, is standard protocol in this circumstance.

There’s still a good chance that the loser of the swim-off would also make the team. Only two more women already on the team would have to qualify in new events to open up spots for the 5th-place finishers in the 100 and 200 free (Gemmell placed 5th in the 100). This swim-off could also play a role in deciding prelims and finals placements in Singapore. Bella Sims, who placed sixth, could also potentially make the team in this event.

This additional swim could leave Gemmell pulling a triple on Saturday. The Longhorn is scheduled to swim the 800 free, where she’s seeded 12th and would likely swim it in the afternoon before finals. In the 200 IM, Gemmell is seeded at #19.

Peplowski enters Saturday with a much lighter load, having only entered the 50 freestyle.