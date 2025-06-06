13-Year-Olds Elliot Leasure, Aya Gillis-Pade Lead Fast Swims at George Haines International

2025 George Haines International

May 29-June 1, 2025

Morgan Hill, CA

LCM

Results

The summer season is off to a good start for 13-year-olds Elliot Leasure and Aya Gillis-Pade.

Leasure, who swims for the Rochester Orcas Swim Club, set personal bests in the finals of four events and enhanced nationally-ranked times.

Leasure won the 50 backstroke in a time of 27.80, was third in the 100 back with a time of 59.40 and the 200 back in a time of 2:07.53, and also set a personal best time in the 200 IM (2:15.17) to finish 13th.

In the boys’ 13-14 age group this season, Leasure owns the second-fastest time in the 200 back and the third-fastest in both the 50 and 100 back. His time in the 200 back is 59th all-time, while the time in the 100 back is 92nd all-time.

Swimming for host Santa Clara Swim Club, Gillis-Pade set personal bests in five events. She won the 50 back in 29.88 and the 200 back in 2:18.84, was 2nd in the 200 IM (2:23.13), 3rd in the 100 back (1:03.55) and 4th in the 400 free (4:28.91).

In the girls’ 13-14 age group this season, Gillis-Pade has the fastest time in the 50 back, the third-fastest in the 100 back, the fifth-fastest in the 200 back, the 10th-fastest in the 200 IM and the 11th-fastest in the 400 free. Her time in the 100 back is 81st all-time

In the team competition, Trojan Aquatics Swim Club won the combined and girls’ titles, while Ladera Oaks won the boys’ title.

Other notable individual performances were:

Kai Joyner , a 15-year-old for Rochester Swim Club, set six personal bests and won five events in the boys’ competition. Joyner won the 100 free (52.28), 200 free (1:53.46), 400 free (4:01.00), 800 free (8:23.83) and the 1500 free (15:57.17). He was also 2nd in the 400 IM (4:40.68). Among 15-year-old boys’ this season, Joyner owns the third-fastest times in the 200 and 1500 free, the fourth-fastest times in the 400 and 800 free and the seventh-fastest time in the 100 free.

, a 15-year-old for Rochester Swim Club, set six personal bests and won five events in the boys’ competition. Joyner won the 100 free (52.28), 200 free (1:53.46), 400 free (4:01.00), 800 free (8:23.83) and the 1500 free (15:57.17). He was also 2nd in the 400 IM (4:40.68). Among 15-year-old boys’ this season, Joyner owns the third-fastest times in the 200 and 1500 free, the fourth-fastest times in the 400 and 800 free and the seventh-fastest time in the 100 free. In the girls’ competition, Stella Canoles of Orinda Aquatics won the 50 free (25.79) and 100 free (56.84). She was also 2nd in the 50 back (personal best 30.58), 200 back (personal best 2:22.08) and 100 fly (1:02.27). In the girls’ 15-16 age group this season, Canoles has the fifth-fastest time in the 50 free and the 13th-fastest in the 100 free.

of Orinda Aquatics won the 50 free (25.79) and 100 free (56.84). She was also 2nd in the 50 back (personal best 30.58), 200 back (personal best 2:22.08) and 100 fly (1:02.27). In the girls’ 15-16 age group this season, Canoles has the fifth-fastest time in the 50 free and the 13th-fastest in the 100 free. 15-year-old Shareef Elaydi of Santa Clara Swim Club swam a personal best time of 1:03.52 in the 100 breast during the boys’ competition. In the boys’ 15-16 age group this season, he has the fourth-fastest time in that event.

of Santa Clara Swim Club swam a personal best time of 1:03.52 in the 100 breast during the boys’ competition. In the boys’ 15-16 age group this season, he has the fourth-fastest time in that event. Also in the boys’ competition, 14-year-old Fedor Igoshin of Orinda Aquatics swam personal best times to finish 4th in both the 100 back (1:00.43) and 400 IM (4:44.27). In the boys’ 13-14 age group this season, Igoshin has the fifth-fastest time in the 100 back and the 14th-fastest in the 400 IM.

of Orinda Aquatics swam personal best times to finish 4th in both the 100 back (1:00.43) and 400 IM (4:44.27). In the boys’ 13-14 age group this season, Igoshin has the fifth-fastest time in the 100 back and the 14th-fastest in the 400 IM. In the girls’ competition, 15-year-old Daniela Linares Danzos of the Pleasanton Seahawks swam a personal best time of 1:03.08. In the girls’ 15-16 age group this season, she has the 11th-fastest time in the 100 back.

Combined Team Standings — Top 5

Trojan Aquatics Swim Club, 848.3 Ladera Oaks, 843.0 Boise Swim Club, 758.1 Almaden Riptide, 756.7 AC Swim Club, 746.2

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

Trojan Aquatics Swim Club, 848.3 California Dolphins Swim Team, 750.9 Fog City Hammerheads, 738.4 Pleasanton Seahawks, 717.7 AC Swim Club, 716.5

Boys’ Team Standings — Top 5