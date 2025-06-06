All The Links (& Everything You Need To Know) For The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials

The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials are set to get underway on Saturday at Saanich Commonwealth Place in Victoria, as Canada’s top swimmers vie for spots on the 2025 World Championship team.

With Victoria in the Pacific Time Zone, the 9:30 AM / 5:30 PM local schedule will run at 12:30 PM / 9:00 PM Eastern Time, which is the home time zone for many of the country’s top athletes.