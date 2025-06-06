All The Links (& Everything You Need To Know) For The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Saturday, June 7 – Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
- LCM (50 meters)
Event Schedule:
- Saturday, June 7:
- 200 Breaststroke
- 100 Backstroke
- Para 50 Breaststroke
- Para 100 Breaststroke
- 400 Freestyle
- Sunday, June 8:
- 50 Backstroke
- 100 Butterfly
- Para 400 Freestyle
- Para 200 Freestyle
- Men’s 1500 Freestyle
- Women’s 800 Freestyle
- Monday, June 9:
- Para 50 Butterfly
- 50 Freestyle
- 100 Breaststroke
- Para 100 Freestyle
- 200 IM
- Tuesday, June 10:
- Para 100 Butterfly
- 200 Butterfly
- 100 Freestyle
- 50 Breaststroke
- Para 50 Freestyle
- Wednesday, June 11:
- 400 IM
- Para 150 IM
- Para 200 IM
- 200 Backstroke
- Thursday, June 12:
- 200 Freestyle
- 50 Butterfly
- Para 50 Backstroke
- Para 100 Backstroke
- Men’s 800 Freestyle
- Women’s 1500 Freestyle
Live Stream Links:
- Day 1 Prelims
- Day 1 Finals
- Day 2 Prelims
- Day 2 Finals
- Day 3 Prelims
- Day 3 Finals
- Day 4 Prelims
- Day 4 Finals
- Day 5 Prelims
- Day 5 Finals
- Day 6 Prelims
- Day 6 Finals
Selection Criteria, per Swimming Canada:
- Priority 1: From the results at the Selection Event the fastest eligible Swimmer(s) achieving the AQUA ‘A’ standard (Appendix A), in the A final, will be selected to a maximum of two Swimmers per event.
- Priority 2: From the results at the Selection Event, the four fastest eligible Swimmers in the Women’s 100m Freestyle and Men’s 100m Freestyle in the A finals and the four fastest eligible Swimmers in the Women’s 200m Freestyle and Men’s 200m Freestyle in the A Finals , inclusive of those Swimmers selected in Priority 1 will be selected.
- Priority 3: From the results at the Selection Event where no AQUA ‘A’ standard has been achieved in an individual event in the A final, the fastest eligible Swimmer from the A final, provided they have attained the Swimming Canada secondary qualification standard (Appendix A), will be selected.
- Priority 4: Should no Swimmer be selected in a male or female 100m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke and 100m Breaststroke event, after selection of the Swimmers through Priorities 1 to 3, is complete, from the results of 100m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke and 100m Breaststroke events at the Selection Event, the fastest eligible female Swimmer and the fastest eligible male Swimmer in each 100m Butterfly, 100m Backstroke and 100m Breaststroke event in the A final inclusive of those Swimmers selected in Priorities 1, 2 and 3 will be selected.
- Priority 5: The Swimming Canada Selection Committee has the discretion to select eligible swimmers to enhance the team and relays based on the recommendation of the High Performance Director.