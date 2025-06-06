Alfred State College Cutting Swimming Program, Will Run Diving Team Through 2025-26

Division III SUNY Alfred State College is eliminating its men’s and women’s swimming programs effective immediately while keeping the diving team afloat for one more season.

The decision comes after the teams faced an uncertain future throughout the 2024-25 campaign, as the school announced in November 2023 that it was closing its six-lane pool and phasing out the swim program due to a leak that threatened structural damage.

Although the team initially believed the 2023-24 season would be its last, the school allowed them to continue competing through the 2024-25 campaign, provided they had pool access (at nearby Alfred University) and their coach, Zach Healy, remained.

However, due to the uncertain future, a recruiting pause was put on the program, which put a strain on the team’s long-term sustainability, ultimately leading to the athletic department’s decision to make this past season the program’s last.

In mid-May, Healy accepted a new job as the head coach and Aquatics Director at Berry College.

“I wish all the swimmers and divers the best at Alfred State, I loved my time there with the team, everyone around our program was phenomenal,” Healy said.

In a statement, the school said that although it will not be able to support the swimming portion of the program for the upcoming season due to a “lack of staffing,” the diving program will continue for the 2025-26 season under diving coach Nick Beach.

“We are grateful for the dedication and efforts of Coach Healy during his time leading our swimming and diving teams,” said Alfred State Director of Athletics Jason Doviak. “Although we are currently unable to support the swimming portion of the program, we remain committed to providing a meaningful competitive experience for our diving student-athletes.”

This past season, the Pioneer women placed 4th at the Allegheny Mountain/SUNYAC Conference Championships, while the men finished 7th. The season prior, they placed 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Their lone NCAA Division III qualifier was junior diver Conor Compton, who earned All-America honors by placing 5th in the men’s 1-meter diving event and 7th on 3-meter. As a sophomore in 2024, he placed 3rd on 1-meter and 5th on 3-meter, and as a freshman in 2023, he took 7th on 3-meter and 12th on 1-meter.

In addition to Compton, Alfred State had three other divers on its roster last season: Junior Bryan Reichert, freshman Shelby Nerber, and sophomore Haleena Reygers.

“Coach Beach has been a steady presence within the program, and we are thankful for his willingness to support our divers during this transitional time,” Doviak added. “His dedication to the team and to Alfred State embodies the spirit of Pioneer Athletics.”