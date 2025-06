How Many Times Have Americans Broken World Records At World Trials Meets?

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s not uncommon for world records to be set at the U.S. Trials. We’ve seen it happen on several occasions, including the Trials for the Paris 2024 Olympics. We’ve yet to see it happen this week in Indianapolis, but there are still two days of racing remaining.

How many and which world records have been set by Americans at World Trials?

It’d be understandable to think that the 2009 Trials, held ahead of the record-breaking World Championships in Rome, saw the most world records ever set at a U.S. Trials. But that’s not the case. Hosted in Indianapolis, a city known for frequent record-breaking performances, the 2009 U.S. Trials saw “only” two world records, set by Michael Phelps and Aaron Peirsol. Phelps’ 100m butterfly record would have a short lifespan, broken twice in Rome, while Peirsol’s 100m backstroke record would stand for another seven years.

However, the event that witnessed the highest number of world records in the history of the U.S. World Championship Trials was the one leading up to the 1975 Worlds in Cali. Held in Long Beach (which will host the upcoming Paralympic Games), these Trials were organized for the second edition of the World Championships and saw no fewer than six world records fall, thanks to three swimmers: Shirley Babashoff, Tim Shaw, and Bruce Furniss—all in freestyle events.

The most recent world record set during a U.S. Trials for the World Championships came from Hunter Armstrong, who is absent from the 2025 edition. In 2022, he clocked a time of 23.71 in the 50m backstroke.