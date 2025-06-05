2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Good evening all and welcome to the third night of finals at the 2025 U.S. National Championship! The first two days have seen some incredible swims, and we’re expecting more fireworks from Indianapolis, Ind., tonight. This evening, there are finals of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 50 breaststroke, and 50 backstroke.

The 100 butterfly races project to be the highlight of the session. Gretchen Walsh has been strong in Indianapolis and lowered her 50 butterfly American record last night, taking a couple more steps toward Sarah Sjostrom‘s legendary record. This morning in the 100 butterfly–where she already owns the world record–Walsh set herself up for success this evening with a 55.29. She’s over two seconds ahead of the rest of the field, which is led by Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske (57.80).

The men’s 100 butterfly prelims saw teenager Thomas Heilman take control. The Paris Olympian lowered the 17-18 National Age Group record this morning with a 50.78. He’s still looking for a spot on the World Championship team but has positioned himself well against a strong field that contains Dare Rose (51.15), Shaine Casas (51.46), and Luca Urlando (51.51).

Two-time Olympic medalists Emma Weyant and Katie Grimes aim to qualify for the women’s 400 IM tonight. Leah Hayes is the top seed coming into finals and is looking to return to the World Championship roster. On the men’s side, Carson Foster and Bobby Finke are the top two qualifiers for the championship final. Finke said last month that he won’t swim this event at Worlds if he qualifies (because of the conflict with the 1500 freestyle) adding another wrinkle into a final that looks quite different than it has in the past.

There’s always potential for drama in a 50 and that’s compounded by wide open races on the men’s side. Veteran Michael Andrew and teenager Campbell McKean are tied for top seed in the men’s 50 breaststroke, while Quintin McCarty isn’t far behind Casas, who has yet to be at his best in Indianapolis and has a double tonight. Lilly King leads the women’s 50 breaststroke field while behind her there’s a mix of Virginia Olympians and swimmers aiming for their first senior international teams. U.S. Open record holder Katharine Berkoff wasn’t far from that standard with a 27.15 this morning. But, breaking back onto the U.S. senior international roster last night in the 200 backstroke could be the start of a snowball effect for Claire Curzan.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – Final

Final:

This was a textbook race for Emma Weyant. Katie Grimes and Audrey Derivaux were out in front after the butterfly leg with Weyant trailing in fourth. She moved into third after 50 meters of backstroke and made her move on breaststroke with a 1:18.57 split.

Weyant pulled into the lead after the first 50 meters of breaststroke, touching .01 seconds ahead of Derivaux. She never trailed again, splitting 1:03.26 on the freestyle leg to stop the clock for the national title in 4:34.81. It’s slightly off the 4:33.95 she swam in Fort Lauderdale (her fastest time since the Tokyo Olympics) and though Weyant made a face when she saw the scoreboard, she said during the post-race interview that she’ll take it.

Weyant and Leah Hayes went by Grimes during the breaststroke leg. But Grimes battled back from a 1:24.18 breaststroke split with a 1:02.02 on the freestyle, which was enough to get in front of her Hayes, her Virginia teammate, and touch second. Grimes clocked 4:37.22, with Hayes touching third in 4:38.46.

They were the only three swimmers under 4:40 as 18-year-old Teagan O’Dell swam 4:41.31 for fourth. It’s O’Dell’s second PB of the day as she swam 4:44.40 in prelims after coming to Indianapolis with a 4:46.34 lifetime best. Derivaux’s 4:41.39 for fifth is a lifetime best for her as well, knocking almost a tenth from the 4:41.48 she swam in March.

National 200 butterfly champion Caroline Bricker won the ‘B’ final with a 4:41.65, dropping 4.03 seconds from her lifetime best.

MEN’S 400 IM – Final

Final:

Bobby Finke is making a habit of chasing down the 400 IM Paris Olympic medalists in their own event. He chased down Leon Marchand to win at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim, and he just closed on Carson Foster to win the 2025 U.S. National title.

Finke was 1.12 seconds behind Foster–who had controlled most of the race–at the breaststroke-to-freestyle exchange. He ate into that lead over the first 50 meters of freestyle, splitting 28.75 to close the gap to .31 seconds.

With Rex Maurer chasing behind as well, Finke had another gear down the closing stretch. He split 27.44 on the way home (for a 56.19 freestyle split) and hit the wall in 4:07.46. That’s a lifetime best for Finke by over two seconds, improving on the 4:09.55 he swam two years ago. It’s also the second fastest time in the world this year behind Marchand’s 4:07.11.

Finke now has to face the scheduling issues with the 1500 freestyle and 400 IM. He did not reaffirm his plan to scratch during the post-race interview, instead saying he had to talk to his coaches.

Foster held on for second against Maurer’s 57.31 closing split, clocking 4:07.92, the third fastest time in the world this season. The Longhorns were out in force in this race as Maurer swam a lifetime best 4:09.65 for third and Baylor Nelson was fourth in 4:16.54.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final

Final:

Gretchen Walsh continued to show that she’s in a different dimension from everyone else in the women’s 100 butterfly. She was out in a blistering pace, making the turn in 25.19. The crowd collectively gasped at the split—she was out under her world record pace and faster than any woman (other than herself) in the individual 50 butterfly so far this season.

Walsh couldn’t quite maintain that speed down the stretch and fell off her own world record pace. Still, her winning time of 54.76 is the second-fastest swim of her career and gives her the top seven performances in event history.

Olympic champion Torri Huske hit the wall second in 56.61. Her swim is two-hundredths from the 56.59 she swam at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim. While Walsh was almost two seconds ahead of her, Huske in turn was over a second ahead of Alex Shackell, the third-place finisher (57.71).

Charlotte Crush knocked a tenth off her personal best with a 58.09 for fourth. Leah Shackley was three-tenths from the 57.92 lifetime best she swam in May, placing fifth in 58.22. Shackley is one of the swimmers with a 100 butterfly/50 backstroke double this evening.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Final

Final:

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Final:

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Final:

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Final

Final:

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Final

World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)

American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , United States (2022)

, United States (2022) 2023 U.S. National Champion: Justin Ress – 24.10

– 24.10 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.11

Final: