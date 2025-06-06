Bobby Finke Cracks The 400 IM All-Time Top-10 In 4:07.46

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 400 IM – Final

Final:

Bobby Finke knocked over two seconds off his best time in the 400 IM, as he won his first national title in the event in 4:07.46 on Day 3 here in Indianapolis.

He did what we have seen him do so many times in the distance freestyle events, running down Foster with a stunning final 50 of 27.44. Finke’s final 100 was 56.19, nearly a full second faster than the 56.91 he closed in when setting his previous PB of 4:09.55 back in 2023.

He launches himself up to 10th all-time, a hundredth ahead of David Verraszto, and is the 6th-fastest American on that list. His swim tonight was also the 25th fastest performance of all time.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 400 IM (LCM)

This is not the first time he has run down Foster in the 400 IM. At the 2021 NCAA Championships he did the same, out-splitting Foster over the final 50 yards by over two seconds. Whilst the gap was not as large this time around, Finke ran out the winner by nearly half a second, as Foster took second in 4:07.92.

Finke Tonight Foster Tonight Finke Previous PB – U.S. Nationals 2023 Butterfly 56.28 55.67 56.86 Backstroke 1:02.62 1:03.41 1:02.89 Breaststroke 1:12.37 1:11.07 1:12.89 Freestyle 56.19 57.77 56.91 Total 4:07.46 4:07.92 4:09.55

However, with the finals of this event coinciding with the 1500 freestyle final at Worlds this summer the chance of Finke taking up his spot in the event is almost zero. He stated back at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series that he would not swim the event in Singapore if he finished in the top two here, and when asked about his plans for this event after leaving the pool, Finke said:

“(We) will need to talk to the coaches about it, but kinda have a plan in mind.”

That may leave the door ajar to swimming possibly the toughest double you could comprehend, one compounded by being on the final night of the World Championships. If he declines the spot, the swimmer who will take his place will be Carson Foster‘s Texas teammate Rex Maurer, who sliced 3.52 seconds from his best to go 4:09.65 and launch himself into the top 25 all-time at #22. That continues a great meet for the Longhorn, and makes it two 3rd-place finishes in a row after he took the bronze in the 200 free in 1:45.13 last night.