Bobby Finke Cracks The 400 IM All-Time Top-10 In 4:07.46

by Sam Blacker 8

June 05th, 2025 National, News

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 400 IM – Final

  • World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, France (2023)
  • American Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)
  • U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps, United States (2008)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Winner: Carson Foster – 4:07.64
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48

Final:

  1. Bobby Finke (SPA) — 4:07.46
  2. Carson Foster (UN) — 4:07.92
  3. Rex Maurer (TXLA) — 4:09.65
  4. Baylor Nelson (TXLA) — 4:16.54
  5. Luka Mijatovic (PLS) — 4:16.75
  6. Mason Laur (FLOR) — 4:17.21
  7. Tommy Bried (UOFL) — 4:17.52
  8. Mitchell Schott (PRIN) — 4:21.55

Bobby Finke knocked over two seconds off his best time in the 400 IM, as he won his first national title in the event in 4:07.46 on Day 3 here in Indianapolis.

He did what we have seen him do so many times in the distance freestyle events, running down Foster with a stunning final 50 of 27.44. Finke’s final 100 was 56.19,  nearly a full second faster than the 56.91 he closed in when setting his previous PB of 4:09.55 back in 2023.

He launches himself up to 10th all-time, a hundredth ahead of David Verraszto, and is the 6th-fastest American on that list. His swim tonight was also the 25th fastest performance of all time.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 400 IM (LCM)

  1. Leon Marchand (FRA), 2023 – 4:02.50
  2. Michael Phelps (USA), 2008 – 4:03.84
  3. Ryan Lochte (USA), 2012 – 4:05.18
  4. Chase Kalisz (USA), 2017 – 4:05.90
  5. Kosuke Hagino (JAP), 2016 – 4:06.05
  6. Daiya Seto (JAP), 2020 – 4:06.09
  7. Laszlo Cseh (HUN), 2008 – 4:06.16
  8. Carson Foster (USA), 2022/2023 – 4:06.56
  9. Tyler Clary (USA), 2009 – 4:06.96
  10. Bobby Finke (USA), 2025 – 4:07.46*

This is not the first time he has run down Foster in the 400 IM. At the 2021 NCAA Championships he did the same, out-splitting Foster over the final 50 yards by over two seconds. Whilst the gap was not as large this time around, Finke ran out the winner by nearly half a second, as Foster took second in 4:07.92.

Finke Tonight Foster Tonight Finke Previous PB – U.S. Nationals 2023
Butterfly 56.28 55.67 56.86
Backstroke 1:02.62 1:03.41 1:02.89
Breaststroke 1:12.37 1:11.07 1:12.89
Freestyle 56.19 57.77 56.91
Total 4:07.46 4:07.92 4:09.55

However, with the finals of this event coinciding with the 1500 freestyle final at Worlds this summer the chance of Finke taking up his spot in the event is almost zero. He stated back at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series that he would not swim the event in Singapore if he finished in the top two here, and when asked about his plans for this event after leaving the pool, Finke said:

“(We) will need to talk to the coaches about it, but kinda have a plan in mind.”

That may leave the door ajar to swimming possibly the toughest double you could comprehend, one compounded by being on the final night of the World Championships. If he declines the spot, the swimmer who will take his place will be Carson Foster‘s Texas teammate Rex Maurer, who sliced 3.52 seconds from his best to go 4:09.65 and launch himself into the top 25 all-time at #22. That continues a great meet for the Longhorn, and makes it two 3rd-place finishes in a row after he took the bronze in the 200 free in 1:45.13 last night.

Viking Steve
18 minutes ago

Repeat post from the finals thread:

Finke is gonna swim the 400IM at Worlds instead of the 1500.

He'll clock a 4:04.xx tapered and give Leon a scare.

Tag it!

2
0
Reply
Lpman
21 minutes ago

Whats really scary is that I dont think Finke is at 100% for this meet

1
0
Reply
OldCoach
34 minutes ago

There isn't a single 200 where finke has logged a faster time than foster.

But finke is a pure racer. His Mile time meant nothing. He was way out ahead

6
-1
Reply
Facts
Reply to  OldCoach
11 minutes ago

Even though his strokes are slower in a vacuum Finke has the great equalizer advantage over others: endurance

1
0
Reply
chickenlamp
45 minutes ago

Between the 400 IM and the 1500 he's always going to pick the 1500, but if it was the 800 and 400 IM conflicting I think there's a real argument to do the 400 IM instead. Also it's funny that he will likely going into worlds ranking #2 in the 400 IM but only #6 in the 1500 (assuming Sam Short is back in form and goes faster that 14:48 at his trials)

5
0
Reply
Rafael
Reply to  chickenlamp
36 minutes ago

800 would be better, 400im marchand is a lock, while the 800 there is more competition but there is chance for gold

4
0
Reply
Mango
48 minutes ago

A possible double medal threat for the dirtiest double in history. Hats off to you Bobby !

0
0
Reply
Eddie
51 minutes ago

4:07.46*

4
0
Reply

